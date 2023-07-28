McDonald's New Restaurant Brand CosMc's Is Coming To A Galaxy Near You

McDonald's may have more than 40,000 locations worldwide as of 2022, but that doesn't mean the chain is anywhere near done expanding its reach. In fact, plans mentioned during a recent earnings call involve McDonald's branching out into outer space.

Encouraged by the reaction to its Grimace-themed shake and hamburger meal, McDonald's has decided to experiment with other retired McDonaldland characters — particularly alien character CosMc. CosMc appeared in various McDonald's advertisements in the mid-80s and early '90s, apparently visiting Earth solely to get a taste of the chain's food.

McDonald's president and CEO Chris Kempczinski explained during the Q2 earnings call on July 27 that the chain is now "developing a new concept we will call CosMc's," to be tested in 2024 at select locations. While CosMc's will bear some resemblance to the current McDonald's restaurants, it will also have its own aesthetic, and perhaps even a unique menu.