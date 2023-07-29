The Literal Take On TikTok's Girl Dinner Trend Has Us Cry Laughing

Whether they're shattering glass ceilings or raising their daughters to become future presidents, 21st-century women and girls are powerful, engaged creatures who might not always have time to cook a grand meal for dinner. Enter TikTok's girl dinner trend — the girl-powered viral sensation where women and girls share suppers made from an assortment of snack-like ingredients that were seemingly randomly selected to satiate their hunger after a long day of saving the world. From tinned fish with crackers and cheese to plates made of pickles, salami, and guac, these smorgasbord dinners are equal parts creative, relatable, and hilarious.

While most girl dinners consist of a series of haphazard ingredients, one comical creator on TikTok has us in stitches with her very literal take on the trend. Instead of the typical tapestry of arbitrary bites and snacks, this TikTok user made a meal into a real girl. Still using a strange combination of ingredients, the girl dinner expert pierced the tip of a pork sausage with dry spaghetti noodles and boiled the kindergarten-style sculpture until cooked. But it doesn't stop there — they braided the cooked noodle, giving the sausage what may look like an Ariana Grande-inspired high ponytail before smothering the feminine monstrosity with red pasta sauce.

One inspired TikTok user summed up our thoughts by leaving a comment that said, "We are in the presence of a genius."