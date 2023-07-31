Pizza Bundt Cake Is The Savory Monkey Bread Twist You Should Try
When there's a crowd to serve for breakfast, brunch, or dessert, it makes sense to whip up a tasty monkey bread recipe. This sweet, caramelized pull-apart bread is easy to share, and it's so sweet and rich that a little goes a long way. But not everyone has a sweet tooth, so what if there was another way? Those looking for a shareable savory dish that works as an appetizer, late-night snack, or fun treat for the kids might want to explore the cheesy, gooey fun of pizza bundt cake.
Pizza bundt cake can be made in a bundt pan or a tube pan. For the dough, you can actually turn canned biscuits into no-knead monkey bread to save time, and it's a great use for pizza dough from the store, too. As with traditional monkey bread, you'll want to cut the dough into little bite-sized chunks. Then, mix it with pizza sauce, garlic butter, and your favorite pizza toppings — like cheese, pepperoni, and par-cooked veggies — and bake. The result is a savory-pull apart pizza bundt cake that has a soft and gooey texture and lots of crispy toasted cheese bits at the edges, too.
Savory monkey bread
Judging by the comments on one TikTok video sharing how to make pizza monkey bread, people seem to be in awe of the cheesy creation. One person called it a "legendary mega meal," while another called it "genius." This savory monkey bread also seems to have unlocked a creative spark in some viewers. "We need to do this but use chicken instead of pepperoni," one remarked, tagging a friend. It's true that once you realize monkey bread can be made savory, the recipe ideas just start flowing.
@elburritomonster
You seriously have to give this Pizza Bundt Cake a go 😋 #pizza #italianfood #bundtcake #festive #comfortfood
Pizza with red sauce is delicious, but what about making a savory white pizza monkey bread with ricotta, spinach, mozzarella, and lots of garlic and olive oil? Or a chicken alfredo bundt cake, tossed with an easy homemade alfredo sauce, mozzarella and parmesan, grilled chicken, and cooked broccoli? You could even stuff each individual ball of dough with mozzarella to double down on the cheese factor. Whether sweet or savory, once you master the basic art of putting together a monkey bread, the rest is up to your imagination. Looks like you'll finally be getting some use out of that bundt pan that's been sitting neglected in the cupboard all these years.