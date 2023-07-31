Pizza Bundt Cake Is The Savory Monkey Bread Twist You Should Try

When there's a crowd to serve for breakfast, brunch, or dessert, it makes sense to whip up a tasty monkey bread recipe. This sweet, caramelized pull-apart bread is easy to share, and it's so sweet and rich that a little goes a long way. But not everyone has a sweet tooth, so what if there was another way? Those looking for a shareable savory dish that works as an appetizer, late-night snack, or fun treat for the kids might want to explore the cheesy, gooey fun of pizza bundt cake.

Pizza bundt cake can be made in a bundt pan or a tube pan. For the dough, you can actually turn canned biscuits into no-knead monkey bread to save time, and it's a great use for pizza dough from the store, too. As with traditional monkey bread, you'll want to cut the dough into little bite-sized chunks. Then, mix it with pizza sauce, garlic butter, and your favorite pizza toppings — like cheese, pepperoni, and par-cooked veggies — and bake. The result is a savory-pull apart pizza bundt cake that has a soft and gooey texture and lots of crispy toasted cheese bits at the edges, too.