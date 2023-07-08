Turn Canned Biscuits Into No-Knead Monkey Bread

What would you do if you were Martha Stewart? Well, in addition to hanging out with Snoop Dogg, stacking wine glasses, and posing for Sports Illustrated in a bikini, you'd probably also be making your monkey bread from scratch and starting with homemade yeast dough. Well, the rest of us may not be quite such a whirlwind of energy as everyone's favorite octogenarian domestic diva, but that's okay since monkey bread is every bit as delicious if you make it the easy way with canned biscuits, instead.

Making a basic monkey bread is pretty easy, as long as you have a bundt or tube pan, a can of biscuits, and some pantry staples like butter and sugar. Cut the biscuit up into quarters, coat them with cinnamon sugar, and layer them in the pan. Maybe sprinkle some walnuts or raisins between layers, then drizzle the whole thing with caramel sauce. Bake the bread, flip the pan upside-down to evict it, then detach the bread balls and eat them

You can, of course, deviate from the standard recipe in numerous wonderful ways. Stewart herself likes to use Nutella in her monkey bread, while we have a recipe for monkey bread made with butterscotch pudding. (Ours uses canned biscuits.) If you wish, you could leave out the cinnamon and swap the butterscotch for chocolate or pistachio pudding, then mix in some mini chocolate chips and chopped pistachios or almonds for an equally delightful and yet entirely different spin on this pull-apart bread.