McDonald's Breakfast In Hong Kong Is Truly Deluxe

McDonald's offers a fairly extensive breakfast menu in the U.S., but most of these tend to be grab-and-go a la carte items like its signature Egg McMuffins or McGriddles. Perhaps this is because its two Big Breakfast platters may not do so well with the drive-thru customers who could be the chain's wheelhouse, as it were, since such orders can make up 70% of the chain's sales in certain markets. McDonald's in Hong Kong, however, goes all-in on platters when it comes to breakfast. It offers two deluxe versions, one with eggs, English muffins, sausage, and hash browns and the other with pancakes (aka hotcakes), sausage, and hash browns. There's also a jumbo breakfast featuring all of the aforementioned items.

If you want anything resembling an a la carte breakfast in Hong Kong, your best bet may lie in ordering off the McCafe menu since there you can find mini donuts, muffins, or short stacks of whipped cream-topped pancakes in a choice of chocolate, strawberry, and Ovaltine flavors. Ovaltine, which could itself be considered a breakfast beverage (as it is in Switzerland), actually features pretty heavily on the Hong Kong McCafe menu as you can also order various Ovaltine-flavored coffee drinks including a bubble latte. (What you won't get, however, are any straws to drink these with since McDonald's restaurants in Hong Kong are ditching plastic in a move towards being more eco-friendly.)