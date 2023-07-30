Costco Shoppers Rave About Its Meatloaf And Mashed Potato Meal

Many people rely on Costco for bulk quantities of the ingredients they need to make a few weeks' worth of their favorite meals. But the real-life hack might be opting for Costco's prepared meals, which can be popped in the oven or microwave for dinner at a moment's notice. In the past, one Costco meal that fans loved adding to their dinner rotation was the Kirkland Signature Salmon Milano with Basil Pesto Butter, but a recent hit harkens back to the simple comfort food many people grew up eating, meatloaf and mashed potatoes.

Costco's Meatloaf with Mashed Yukon Potatoes and Glaze may seem unassuming at first glance. After all, it's a store-brand heat-and-eat meatloaf; There's nothing glamorous about it. It turns out that this pre-made Costco meal is a huge hit with many shoppers. There are several threads on Reddit extolling the virtues of the meal, and its secret may be this: According to one Costco employee, they make the meatloaf from scratch in the deli every day, using Costco beef that's ground fresh multiple times a day. As for the mashed potatoes, though they allegedly come to the store pre-made, people still love them.