Costco Shoppers Rave About Its Meatloaf And Mashed Potato Meal
Many people rely on Costco for bulk quantities of the ingredients they need to make a few weeks' worth of their favorite meals. But the real-life hack might be opting for Costco's prepared meals, which can be popped in the oven or microwave for dinner at a moment's notice. In the past, one Costco meal that fans loved adding to their dinner rotation was the Kirkland Signature Salmon Milano with Basil Pesto Butter, but a recent hit harkens back to the simple comfort food many people grew up eating, meatloaf and mashed potatoes.
Costco's Meatloaf with Mashed Yukon Potatoes and Glaze may seem unassuming at first glance. After all, it's a store-brand heat-and-eat meatloaf; There's nothing glamorous about it. It turns out that this pre-made Costco meal is a huge hit with many shoppers. There are several threads on Reddit extolling the virtues of the meal, and its secret may be this: According to one Costco employee, they make the meatloaf from scratch in the deli every day, using Costco beef that's ground fresh multiple times a day. As for the mashed potatoes, though they allegedly come to the store pre-made, people still love them.
Costco's meatloaf
What makes Costco's meatloaf and mashed potatoes so tasty? According to one Redditor, "Butter is the key to the universe" and also the key to making Costco's Yukon gold mashed potatoes taste so good. Indeed, the mashed potato ingredients are primarily a simple blend of potatoes, milk, butter, and salt. As for the meatloaf, one Reddit user says it "is decently seasoned, moist," and they buy it once a month. Overall, the consensus seems to be that "this is ridiculously good...the ketchup...the loads of butter on the fluffy potatoes...food coma" (via Reddit). Only a couple of people said that the meatloaf glaze was too sweet for their tastes, and others said that they thought the meatloaf was dry, but the vast majority of comments were positive.
Costco's Meatloaf with Mashed Yukon Potatoes and Glaze retails for $3.99 per pound in 2022. With the average cost of ground beef in 2022 hovering around $4.81 per pound (via Beef to Live) and the average cost of potatoes that year being $2.15 (per Potato News Today), the $3.99 pre-made meal is a great value considering the amount of time and effort you save. That's why some customers say this is one of the best pre-made meals you can buy at Costco.