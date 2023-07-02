The Costco Meal That Fans Love Adding To Their Dinner Rotation

Costco is the ideal place to stock up on pantry items in bulk. However, the beloved retailer offers prepackaged meals, as well. Shoppers looking for quick and easy dinners can take advantage of the many meal kits in the store's deli section. And Costco lovers have been raving about one offering in particular — the Kirkland Signature Salmon Milano with Basil Pesto Butter.

As its name suggests, Costco's hit meal contains three salmon filets with seasoning and basil pesto butter. Preparation consists of cooking the fish in the oven for 25 to 30 minutes, as outlined in the instructions on the packaging. For many, this dish is a flavorful weekly meal that fits seamlessly into a busy schedule. Salmon also provides a significant amount of protein, combining nutritional value with convenience.

As such, it's easy to see why the Salmon Milano with Basil Pesto Butter has become such a hit. It's even caught Kris Jenner's eye, with the socialite citing it as one of two food items she always purchases at Costco. She's not the only person to hype up the salmon entrée, either.