What Is Tatsoi And How Do You Cook It?

Tatsoi (Brassica rapa subsp. Narinosa or Brassica rapa var. rosularis) is a leafy green vegetable commonly found in Asian recipes. Tatsoi was first cultivated in China in the 6th century, and was known to be nutritious and thought to have medicinal properties. It soon spread to Korea and made its way to Japan by the 20th century at the latest. In Japan it's known as tasai, while in China it can be called tat choy and jú huā cài, or chrysanthemum vegetable, because it grows into a chrysanthemum shape. The whole plant forms a pretty wreath of tightly-packed dark green leaves and stems.

It's part of the Brassica family, which includes Brussels sprouts, cauliflower, and broccoli. On first appearance, it looks like a flatter, floofier cousin to bok choy, but the leaves are smaller and rounder. It has long been available at markets in China in the winter, but it has started to pop up in North American and European shops. You might see it sold as spinach mustard, spoon mustard, tat soy, tat soi, or rosette bok choy.

If you're curious about this leafy green, you can read on for what it looks like, how to buy it and cook it and if it's good for you (spoiler alert – it's very good for you).