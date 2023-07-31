The Best Type Of Fish For Grilling

During the warmer months, having at least one outdoor barbecue or cookout seems to be de rigueur, at least for those who have yards, grills, and large groups of friends or family with whom to share the festivities. Among the most popular foods to throw on the grill are burgers, chicken, hot dogs, and steak, but if you prefer something a bit healthier, fish makes a good choice. Not all fish are equally grill-worthy, though. According to Dustin Green, who's not only the director of the Weber Grill Academy but works as head grill master at the restaurant Americas, "The best fish for grilling are fattier fish." The reason for this, Green tells Mashed, is because "fattier fish are more forgiving." This means that you need not be so precise in monitoring the grill temperature as you would with a finickier fish.

Yet another benefit of choosing a fattier fish is the fact that these are high in omega-3 fatty acids and thus extra-heart healthy. The American Heart Association, in fact, suggests that you try to eat at least two servings of fatty fish per week to help ward off heart disease and stroke. Even if you're concerned about the level of saturated fat in your diet, fatty fish contains less of this nutrient than red meat, and it also tends to be low in calories, as well.