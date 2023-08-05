Discontinued Hamburger Helper Flavors We'll Never Eat Again

Cooking at home can be delightful and relaxing; it can also be stressful and overwhelming, especially for those of us with particularly busy schedules. Hoping to alleviate the situation, General Mills introduced us to Hamburger Helper. The addition of Hamburger Helper — sometimes referred to as simply "Helper" these days, especially if it pairs with a different meat — to grocery store shelves has assisted home chefs in their journey to provide tasty and efficient meals for themselves and their families. With its origin in December of 1970, the concept of Hamburger Helper was originally advertised as a "one-pound, one-pan" meal before it gained its soon-to-be popular name. This came at a helpful time when the United States was facing a shortage of certain meats. Using one pound of ground beef or your meat of choice, you could quickly whip up a creamy, meaty, and filling one-pan meal to satisfy your family's appetites.

About a year later, the name Hamburger Helper was coined, and with it came an assortment of different flavors and styles which added variety to the simplicity of meal preparation. Several of the beloved flavors over the years have remained steadfast. Others have been adjusted or completely reinvented, bringing new twists to the classic meal. Unfortunately, some of the original and favorite flavors over the years have been discontinued altogether, leaving behind a longing that can only be met with copycat recipes. Here are some of the most memorable Hamburger Helper flavors that we may never eat again.