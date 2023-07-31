The Time Paul Reubens (And Pancakes) Appeared On Top Chef

Paul Reubens was undoubtedly best known as the actor who played Pee-wee Herman, but long-time fans of "Top Chef" might remember when he made a special appearance on the cooking show. Appearing in episode 13 of "Top Chef: Texas" in 2012, Reubens embodied his famous character (bicycle, bow tie, and all), tasked with choosing which contestant created the best-tasting pancakes.

The five remaining contestants at the time, Grayson, Sarah, Paul, Lindsay, and Ed, fought hard to create a dish that impressed the star. Ultimately, he chose Ed as the winner, who integrated a variety of fruits, bacon, and marshmallows into unique pancake bits. "$5,000 for a pancake? Wow, that's a stack," Reubens remarked in response to Ed winning $5,000 for the challenge (via Hollywood Reporter).

Pancakes were featured in the episode because it was one of Reubens' favorite foods. Of the breakfast dish, he said, "I love pancakes. I mean, I'm not gonna marry one, but I love them anyway." That particular honor belongs to a bowl of fruit salad, which Herman married during an episode of "Pee-wee's Playhouse." This happened after his in-house audience made the suggestion in typical Pee-wee fashion. As for Reubens' guest spot on "Top Chef", it wasn't as random as it may have seemed but honored one of his beloved classics.