Korean LA Galbi Recipe
Grilled ribs are a favorite main course for meat lovers, and Korean cuisine has its own take on the hearty dish. Popular at Korean barbecue restaurants, galbi means rib in Korean and refers to the cut of meat preferred for this recipe. A sweet and salty marinade ties it together, and the combination with the rich, charred meat is irresistible.
Mashed recipe developer Feta Topalu shares this Korean LA galbi recipe, which highlights a version of the dish made by cutting the ribs across the bone. LA galbi "was a name that was picked up for this dish by Korean immigrants living in the Los Angeles area," Topalu explains about its origins. It comes together quickly for a rich umami sensation you'll love savoring bite after bite. Topalu comments, "The marinade for these short ribs is my favorite — it's not very often that I'm blending a pear to use in a marinade."
Gather the ingredients for this Korean LA galbi recipe
To make this dish, pick up an Asian pear (also known as Chinese or nashi pear) and cut it into chunks. Next, you'll need garlic cloves, a peeled piece of ginger, soy sauce, mirin, brown sugar, gochujang, sesame oil, kosher salt, and freshly cracked black pepper for the marinade. The star ingredient is flanked beef short ribs, and you'll need sliced green onions to garnish the dish.
As for the use of Asian pear in the marinade, Topalu explains that "it helps with tenderizing the meat before cooking," adding that "any other type of pear that's soft and ripe will give you very similar results" if you can't find the right kind.
Prep the marinade
Add the pear chunks, garlic cloves, peeled ginger, soy sauce, and mirin to a blender and blend for 30 seconds until the mixture is pureed. Pour it into a large bowl and add the brown sugar, sesame oil, gochujang, salt, and pepper. Whisk the contents until the marinade is smooth and combined. If you want to get a head start, Topalu notes that the marinade can be made ahead of time and frozen — just defrost it in the fridge overnight before you plan to use it.
Marinate the meat
Add the beef short ribs to the large bowl with the marinade and turn them to properly coat them with the sauce. Then, cover the bowl with tinfoil and transfer it to the fridge to marinate for 2-4 hours or overnight.
Cook the meat on the grill
When you're ready to cook the ribs, preheat the grill to medium-high heat and coat the grates with oil to prevent the meat from sticking. Transfer the ribs from the marinade to the grill surface, discarding any leftover marinade. Grill the meat for 5-7 minutes per side until the ribs are sufficiently cooked and nicely browned.
"If a grilling pan or outdoor grill is not accessible, these ribs can be baked," Topalu says. "Bake uncovered at 450 F for 20 minutes, flipping halfway through."
Garnish and serve the LA galbi
Once the ribs are cooked, transfer them to a serving plate and sprinkle sliced green onions on top to garnish. Topalu recommends serving this flavor-packed grilled meat with a portion of jasmine rice and kimchi. Additionally, she says, "Steamed broccoli or bok choy would also be a wonderful pairing."
- 1 Asian pear, cut into chunks
- 5 cloves garlic
- 1 (1-inch) piece ginger, peeled
- ½ cup soy sauce
- ¼ cup mirin
- ¼ cup brown sugar
- ½ teaspoon gochujang
- 2 tablespoons sesame oil
- ½ teaspoon kosher salt
- ½ teaspoon freshly cracked black pepper
- 3 pounds flanken beef short ribs
- 5-6 green onions, sliced, for garnish
- Cooked jasmine rice, for serving
- Kimchi, for serving
- Puree the pear, garlic, ginger, soy sauce, and mirin together in a blender for 30 seconds.
- Pour the contents into a large bowl and add the brown sugar, gochujang, sesame oil, salt, and pepper to the marinade. Whisk until well combined.
- Add the short ribs to the marinade and mix together until well coated, then cover with foil and let marinate in the refrigerator for 2-4 hours or overnight.
- Preheat the grill to medium-high heat and spray or brush the grates with oil to prevent the meat from sticking.
- Remove the ribs from the marinade and discard the remaining liquid.
- Place the meat on the hot grill and cook for 5-7 minutes per side, until the ribs are fully cooked.
- Transfer the ribs to a serving plate, garnish with green onions, and enjoy immediately with rice and kimchi, if desired.
|Calories per Serving
|1,510
|Total Fat
|130.4 g
|Saturated Fat
|54.8 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|258.5 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|25.4 g
|Dietary Fiber
|2.7 g
|Total Sugars
|14.2 g
|Sodium
|1,952.4 mg
|Protein
|52.8 g