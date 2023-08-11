Korean LA Galbi Recipe

Grilled ribs are a favorite main course for meat lovers, and Korean cuisine has its own take on the hearty dish. Popular at Korean barbecue restaurants, galbi means rib in Korean and refers to the cut of meat preferred for this recipe. A sweet and salty marinade ties it together, and the combination with the rich, charred meat is irresistible.

Mashed recipe developer Feta Topalu shares this Korean LA galbi recipe, which highlights a version of the dish made by cutting the ribs across the bone. LA galbi "was a name that was picked up for this dish by Korean immigrants living in the Los Angeles area," Topalu explains about its origins. It comes together quickly for a rich umami sensation you'll love savoring bite after bite. Topalu comments, "The marinade for these short ribs is my favorite — it's not very often that I'm blending a pear to use in a marinade."