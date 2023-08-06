Use Canned Soup For More Flavorful Lentil Burgers

In only a few years, veggie burgers have turned from an occasional dish for a cookout to an essential part of any home cook's arsenal. Although only 12% of people usually eat vegan or vegetarian, around 60% of U.S. households now say they at least occasionally eat vegetarian food, according to a 2022 survey conducted by the Vegetarian Resource Group. This represents a seismic shift in culture, especially when you consider that in 1994 barely 1% of the population said they didn't eat meat (via The Hill).

Sometimes vegetarian meals require soaking things like beans for hours. But when you're talking about everyday recipes, hacks that add flavor while saving time, money, and effort are key — and coming to the rescue of the humble veggie burger is the stalwart friend of pantry-raiding cooks everywhere, the can of soup.

Lentil soup is a superb choice for a quick, reliable veggie burger, because not only are the lentils pre-cooked, they are flavored with a depth of seasoning that would take hours to replicate without the can. There are lots of reasons you should be eating more lentils and they're a logical choice for veggie burgers: Thanks to their high levels of protein and micronutrients, they make for a very nutritious meat substitute. Moreover, lentils are thought to be less gas-inducing than other types of legumes, which can be a worry for infrequent bean burger eaters.