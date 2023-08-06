Costco Bakery Items That Sadly Disappeared

There are numerous benefits to being a Costco member. The gas, the meat, bulk bags of your favorite chips, boxes of diapers for your little one, and colossal packs of paper products basically ensure you won't have to buy another roll of paper towels for the next two years. But it is perhaps the Costco bakery that stands out as being the most delicious and mouth-watering perk of them all.

From its beloved muffins to its apple strudels, dusted sugar cookies to savory breads and sheet cakes that can feed a crowd, Costco's bakery puts out a variety of fresh-baked decadent treats daily. Shoppers can't help but be drawn to the smell coming from the active ovens, of course, and fill their carts with one (or a few!) of the sweet-smelling products. They take them home, eat them (potentially too quickly), and before they know it, they are headed back to the warehouse, eager to load up on more of their new bakery favorite. But what happens when that same shopper gets to the bakery aisle to find that the product they have fallen in love with is nowhere to be found? Melancholy, that's what. Here are some of the most notable Costco bakery items that sadly disappeared.