The Colorful Red Flag You Should Look For When Buying Chicken Livers

Chicken livers are one of many parts of the chicken that people throw away when they buy a whole bird from the supermarket. And if you've only ever encountered them in those small bags full of giblets, chances are you don't know the telltale signs of quality since they tend to end up in the garbage anyway. If you are curious about these misunderstood morsels, there is one major red flag to look for, whether you're buying them in batches or taking them from whole chickens.

Ironically, that red flag has to do with the color green. Normal chicken livers have a natural color ranging from tan-red to mahogany, so spotting patches of green on them is a clear indication that something isn't right. The main culprit for green chicken livers is a neighboring organ — the gallbladder. According to the USDA, the gallbladder sometimes leaks bile onto the liver, which is an important component of digestion but not very pleasant to eat due to its extreme bitterness. The most common cause of this is mishandling of the giblets during processing, but luckily, this doesn't mean you have to discard the whole chicken, or even the whole batch of livers. Simply remove the green bits that you find, and cook the livers as normal.