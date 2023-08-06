30 Best Brunch Spots To Visit In Chicago
Chicago is best known for being home to some of the deepest-dish pizzas in the world, but did you know that it's also a booming metropolis full of world-class brunch spots? There are hundreds of places in the Windy City that boast some of the best brunches in town, which makes choosing your spot for bottomless mimosas and breakfast-meets-lunch offerings difficult to narrow down. Whether you want a soothing California vibe with your poached eggs, a panoramic rooftop view, or a farm-to-table experience, we've got you covered.
Whether you're in Lincoln Park, Old Town, Bridgeport, the waterfront, or anywhere in between, you may be lost in a sea of brunch-worthy locations (some even have a Michelin star to boot) and perhaps a celebrity chef de cuisine behind the line.
Before you get caught up in a loop of Yelp searches or dining guides, check out our list of some of the best Chicago brunch spots to choose from. You'll be washing down your crab eggs Benedict with a spicy bloody Mary in no time.
Lula Café
Blending farm-to-table ingredients with the skills of self-taught chefs, Lula Café is known as a "neighborhood gem" according to the Michelin Guide. Located on the north side of Kedzie Boulevard, this casual, award-winning brunch spot has been featured on NPR, in Food & Wine, and in The New York Times.
The brunch menu serves up fresh local ingredients like its Michigan-sourced Klug Farm berries served on top of pretzel bread French toast, and locally-sourced maple syrup. There are also a few vegetarian and vegan-friendly options, like a tofu and vegetable scramble, as well as meat-lover brunch classics like strip steak and sunny side eggs served with heirloom broccoli and garlic rice.
The Duck Inn
Chicago is a food-lovers city that's defined by its unique compilation of cozy yet upscale neighborhood restaurants, and The Duck Inn in Chicago's Bridgeport neighborhood certainly fits that bill. Bringing together a homey, community vibe with an elegant and innovative menu, The Duck Inn is known for serving up unique duck dishes at dinner as well as its epic Sunday brunch.
Mouthwatering brunch dishes that highlight the famed duck include duck sope, duck hash, duck wings, and duck fat potatoes. The gastropub's Sunday brunch also features an inventive take on croque madame, the "croque ma'spam," featuring housemade Spam served with a truffle gruyere cheese sauce.
Little Goat Diner
Not only does Chicago's Little Goat Diner serve an all-day breakfast that remains available through dinner, but it's also the brainchild of "Top Chef" season four winner, chef Stephanie Izard.
As a casual spin-off to Izard's Michelin-star Girl and the Goat restaurant, Little Goat Diner offers classic brunch plates with a fancy twist, like French toast with fried chicken that's topped in a BBQ maple syrup, or the Fat Elvis pancakes featuring peanut butter, banana, and bacon-infused maple syrup. Customers can also visit a bakery and coffee shop element, as well as a walk-up window for patrons to grab their Little Goat meal to go.
m.henry
Located in Chicago's historic Andersonville neighborhood, m.henry has a storied history that speaks through its breakfast, brunch, and lunch offerings. Founded by executive chef Michael Henry Moorman in 2003, m.henry showcases his lifelong devotion to a vegetarian and vegan lifestyle, combined with his one-of-a-kind wit and zest for cooking up wholesome and delicious food.
Breakfast is served daily and a specialty brunch menu is available on Sundays. The everyday breakfast menu features more traditional takes on breakfast with a little twist, such as the killer fried egg sandwich on artisan sourdough, the dandelion, shallot, and leek omelet, and fluffy blackberry hotcakes. The brunch menu offers an entirely different experience with two sections focused on sweet or savory options, including a couple of unique eggs Benedict dishes, and a breakfast bread pudding.
Offshore Rooftop
Apart from serving delicious brunch on weekends, the Offshore Rooftop located on Chicago's Navy Pier boasts the largest rooftop bar in the world, according to the Guinness Book of World Records. The 36,000-square-foot outdoor venue offers breathtaking views of the city and Lake Michigan and is open year-round. Weekend brunch at this iconic location is an experience beyond basic breakfast.
Brunch entrées range from classic eggs and bacon to healthy avocado toast or açaí bowl, to more elegant offerings like crab Benedict or a salmon poke bowl. While the menu may be pricey, keep in mind you're not only paying for your brunch, but you're also forking out for staggering views.
Bang Bang Pie & Biscuits
If you love brunch and crave it daily, you'll love Bang Bang Pie & Biscuits in Logan Square. This place is known for its decadent selection of pies, but the biscuits are also a fan favorite. This place may be a bit of a hole in the wall, but don't let its small interior deceive you. There is a whole lot of creativity and flavor in its brunch menu.
Take the key lime or salted chocolate pies, both of which reviewers have referred to as dangerously delicious and better than what comes out of the average grandmother's kitchen. The biscuits are made from scratch daily and are served up smothered in mouthwatering concoctions like ginger sage sausage patty with white cheddar and peach habanero jam. If biscuits or pie aren't your thing for some strange reason, there's more to the menu, like a selection of pot pies, quiches, and grits, all of which can be enjoyed on-site, taken to go, or delivered right to your doorstep.
Blue Door Farm Stand
At Blue Door Farm Stand in Lincoln Park, the city of Chicago meets rural farmland paradise. The restaurant's philosophy is centered on farm-to-table goodness, so the brunch menu rotates seasonally to feature in-season ingredients.
Not only does the menu present prototypical brunch plates but there is also a bevy of beverages to make your breakfast experience boozy. Try pairing chilaquiles with a wild raspberry mimosa or peach Bellini and you'll be walking out of Blue Door Farm Stand on cloud nine. If you're in it for the brunch drinks, but not necessarily a breakfast fan, there's also an array of lunch offerings served at brunch, including an impressive selection of superlative salads.
Summer House Santa Monica
If you're craving a trip to Southern California but can't afford the airfare, make Summer House Santa Monica your weekend brunch spot and you'll be feeling all the coastal beach vibes minus the sand and sunburn. The restaurant is located in Lincoln Park, but the atmosphere is designed to teleport you to a beach house in California with its indoor-outdoor dining room, lush greenery, and white walls that evoke a clean, breezy ambiance.
Apart from its So-Cal aura, the brunch menu is all things California, like the Cali-Mex breakfast section, the Wilshire Boulevard Cobb salad, and olive oil sourced from California. Even on a cold and blustery January day in Chicago, Summer House Santa Monica will conjure up all the fresh and coastal feelings one could ever dream of in a Sunday brunch.
Batter & Berries
You've likely heard of wine flights and cheese flights, but have you ever feasted your eyes upon a French toast flight? If not, we suggest you run to one of Batter & Berries' two locations in either Olympia Field or Lincoln Park. This famous brunch spot is known for its French toast, and for good reason. There are four different mouthwatering options: strawberry, blueberry, lemon, and caramel. A sample platter allows you to try all four at once.
While the brunch menu does not feature alcoholic beverages, the restaurant does allow diners to bring their own booze. Aside from the decadent French toast menu, Batter & Berries serves up breakfast sandwiches, omelets, and waffles to appease practically any appetite.
Kasama
When brunch comes with a Michelin star, we come running. Located in the Ukrainian Village neighborhood is Kasama, a bakery and Filipino-style restaurant that is open for brunch (or daytime service, as the owners call it) Wednesday through Sunday. The restaurant is owned by husband and wife chef duo of Timothy Flores and Genie Kwon and the name translates to "together" in Tagalog.
The menu is inspired by the couple's Filipino heritage and is infused with modern techniques and elegant ingredients. Garlic rice accompanies many breakfast dishes, like fried egg with longanisa sausage or soy-braised mushrooms. Even the brunch beverages have Filipino flair, like citrusy calamansi mimosa and green tea with tequila and pandan.
Maple & Ash
If you have unlimited means to brunch on the weekend or you're looking to splurge on an unforgettable breakfast experience, look no further than one of Maple & Ash's Chicago locations. This brunch spot takes Champagne at breakfast to an expensive next level, with some of the priciest and most impressive bubbles we've seen on a brunch menu.
The Champagne will never stop flowing if you order off the restaurant's "I don't give a f*@k" menu, which also features caviar, a fire-roasted seafood tower, unlimited sushi and pastries, and a wide selection of unlimited brunch entrées for $175 per person. For roughly half that, brunch patrons may opt out of the bottomless Champagne, with a similar food menu that still includes the all-you-can-eat sushi bar. Maple & Ash is where fine dining and brunch are one and the same.
Lou Mitchell's
A trip to Chicago wouldn't be complete without visiting one of Chicago's oldest and most famed restaurants, Lou Mitchell's. The family-style diner celebrated its 100th anniversary in 2023, and the restaurant remains family-owned and operated to this day.
Not only is Lou Mitchell's a historic icon, but it also serves up some of the best breakfast and brunch on the planet, according to the Michelin Guide. The diner won a coveted Michelin star thanks to its homegrown vibes and comfort food dishes that bring you right back to grandma's kitchen. When you've been open for over a century, it's safe to assume you've perfected the art of brunch.
Wake n' Bacon
Wake n' Bacon on West Belmont Avenue is a bang-for-your-buck brunch restaurant. The trendy establishment focuses on delivering high-quality food with a CBD-infused twist (that's cannabidiol, the non-psychoactive component of marijuana). A short stack here isn't going to get you high, but proponents say it may help lower your anxiety or pain levels, though research into CBD's effects is ongoing, as per Harvard Medical School.
The counter-service restaurant is an influencer's dream, with a floral and plant-filled ceiling. Tables are reservation-only, though you can grab your brunch to go. Our best advice is to arrive hungry, as the portions do not disappoint and you're going to want to lick the plate clean, especially if it has remnants of the restaurant's spiced maple syrup.
Brunch Cafe
A roundup of Chicago brunch spots would not be complete without a restaurant named for the meal in question. Look no further than Brunch Cafe, a chain of family-owned breakfast joints in the greater Chicago area. With almost a dozen locations, there is likely a Brunch Cafe in whatever neck of the Chicago woods you find yourself in.
Menu highlights include sweet or savory crêpes, egg skillets, and a handful of specialty brunch options like breakfast quesadillas, stuffed potato pancakes, and breakfast sliders served on a brioche bun. If you're a fan of lunch for breakfast and prefer a panini over pancakes, this spot also has an extensive lunch-for-brunch menu.
3 Arts Club Café
If you're looking for a brunch spot with artistic flare, a stunning atrium, and artisanal wines, you'll find all of that and more at 3 Arts Club Café in the Gold Coast neighborhood. The one-of-a-kind brunch and dinner restaurant is located in the courtyard of the RH Chicago, a 70,000-square-foot gallery built in 1914 for women to study art, music, and theater.
The unique brunch café is tailored to groups, although small parties are also welcome. The menu features a section meant for sharing, with charcuterie-like offerings including artisanal prosciutto and burrata with charred sourdough.
Recess
There's a lot to miss about childhood when your days are spent adulting, and recess is one of those things. That's where the Recess bar and restaurant comes into play. With bottomless mimosas, a brunch dessert menu, and Chicago's largest outdoor patio space, Recess offers the most fun you'll have eating the most important meal of the day. The West Loop restaurant is surrounded by dozens of shipping containers that offer covered seating around the 14,500-square-foot, multi-level patio.
Brunch is served on the weekends from a menu that features sweet and savory signatures like Nutella French toast, biscuits and gravy, and breakfast-style pork belly fried rice.
Bistronomic
What could be better than a bistro-style brunch on a budget that is also crave-worthy and farm fresh? The name Bistronomic sums it up with a play on three words: bistro, gastronomy, and economic. Executive Chef Martial Noguier strives to deliver just that.
French-infused dishes with Midwest-sourced ingredients make up much of the innovative menu, which features smoked salmon avocado toast, brioche French toast, flat iron steak and eggs, and a house-made pâté. There are also bottomless mimosas or white and red sangria, though the bottomless experience can only last up to 90 minutes.
Longman & Eagle
Whether you're a party of one or a family of 12, Longman & Eagle is a brunch spot worth checking out. Make reservations for larger groups to dine family-style from a prix fixe menu in a private room, or choose to mingle with the masses and order off the seasonal brunch menu.
Besides the food, the best part of Longman & Eagle is the inn, where brunch patrons may rest their weary heads should they consume one too many beermosas. The old-school vibe of the spot reflects Chicago's history, while the farm-to-table ingredients are a throwback to simpler times. Brunch entrées include time-honored classics like house-smoked white fish salad and chicken liver mousse.
Etta
With locations in both River North and Bucktown, Etta is a rising star amongst a sea of brunch spots in the greater Chicago area. Speaking of stars, the wood-fired-inspired restaurant has earned itself a Michelin star for its bright yet rustic atmosphere, open-flame kitchen concept, and menu, most of which comes straight from the wood-fired hearth.
Brunch offerings feature more lunch items than breakfast ones, but we're not complaining. The wood-fired pizza selection includes an eggs and bacon option that sounds too good to be true. You can also choose from an abundance of pastries, plus an extensive wine list available at brunch, giving fine dining vibes at a more affordable price.
Chicago's Home of Chicken & Waffles
Nothing says brunch in the Midwest like Chicago's Home of Chicken & Waffles. With two locations, there's plenty of chicken and waffles to go around. For the more adventurous brunch patron, try pairing your waffles with catfish, chicken gizzards, or chicken sausages.
This northern restaurant is known for its southern-inspired cuisine and, aside from its signature chicken and waffles dishes, there are many other southern-style foods to try, like biscuits and gravy, cornbread, and collard greens. This popular spot offers dine-in service, delivery, or pickup.
Nellie's
Nellie's in the Humboldt Park district is more than a neighborhood staple. The restaurant pays homage to Puerto Rico through its ambiance and iconic food. One of the few breakfast spots to accept reservations, we recommend you make one so you don't have to stand around drooling while you wait for a table to open up. Outside, patrons are greeted by colorful murals that depict the history of Puerto Rico. Inside, the flavors and aromas are just as vibrant, with dishes inspired by the family's matriarch and humble beginnings.
For only $24, weekend brunch patrons can enjoy a breakfast buffet made for a king, which features favorites like avena de coco (coconut oatmeal). It may not sound like much, but trust reviewers when they say Nellie's coconut oatmeal is to die for. You can also order a fried plantain breakfast sandwich that you won't find anywhere else in Chicago.
Honeybear Cafe
Located in the quaint and family-friendly Rogers Park neighborhood, Honeybear Cafe is a family-owned and operated restaurant that is as sweet as it sounds. The generous portions at Honeybear Cafe perhaps were designed with an actual bear's appetite in mind. Reviewers have praised both the employees and the ambiance for being warm and welcoming.
When it comes to brunch, Honeybear Cafe knows how to please every palate with sweet and savory options including biscuits and chorizo gravy, huevos rancheros, egg and protein skillet dishes, waffles, French toast, and eggs Benedict. The chef hasn't left any brunch stone unturned, as the menu makes clear. Many dishes list seemingly endless options for modifications and add-ons, making this a brunch spot you could return to time and time again.
Luella's Southern Kitchen
When it comes to weekend brunch, southern-style is where it's at and Luella's Southern Kitchen is nailing the concept. Not only is this homey hole-in-the-wall restaurant a Lincoln Park staple, but it's also earned a Michelin star thanks in part to its perfectly crispy yet tender fried chicken and waffles.
The menu is short and sweet, and for good reason. With spot-on southern essentials like shrimp and grits, skillet cornbread with honey butter, and buttermilk biscuits with housemade jam, there's no room for error or clutter on the menu. You're encouraged to BYOB here, so if bottomless mimosas are a necessity for your brunch, feel free to bring as many bottles as you care to carry.
River Roast
There's little better than a mimosa and brunch with a view. River Roast certainly delivers on both fronts with breathtaking views of the Chicago River and the sprawling city skyline. This downtown restaurant also serves as a wedding venue and private event space, which only goes to show it has an epic ambiance that pairs well with eggs Benedict. One element that sets the restaurant apart from its brunch competitors is the spot's boat access and dockside entrance.
Brunch is served on weekends only and menu highlights include chilaquiles, a banana French toast baked with dulce de leche, and a seasonally inspired omelet. River Roast also serves a variety of trendy toasts topped with traditional avocado, or a more adventurous crab and shrimp concoction, as well as a fancy mushroom mix.
The Allis
Whether you're a guest at Chicago's Soho House, a native to the area, or an elite Soho House member, The Allis bar and restaurant is a spot you will not want to miss. The name pays homage to the building's origins, which date back to 1908 when it began life as a belt factory run by the Allis family. Now, a trip to The Allis may turn into an all-day Sunday brunch affair, as the restaurant boasts a rooftop pool, art gallery, gym, and spa that's available for a fee or membership.
The Mediterranean and French-inspired menu features a tempting selection of reasonably-priced brunch offerings, especially given its bougie location. These include a truffle omelet, leek and potato quiche, and falafel burger.
Smack Dab
When you think of brunch, you probably don't think of healthier, organic options, but we're here to tell you to think again. The brunch-centric Smack Dab is where to go if you're looking for fresh, local, sustainable, innovative, and healthy breakfast offerings. This Rogers Park staple is open for dine-in or pick-up and offers a bi-monthly community dinner where all patrons are welcome, even if they can't afford to pay their tab. It's dinner with a side of social justice and equality.
But let's get back to the brunch menu, which is chock-full of breakfast staples, as well as some Smack Dab signatures like cheesy pimento grits, breakfast hash, and a deluxe scramble. What may sound simple actually packs a flavorful punch thanks to high-quality ingredients like locally-sourced honey, non-GMO flour, and a wide range of fresh herbs and spices that are infused with love into every dish.
The Publican
Though it's a bit of a crowded and loud dining destination, The Publican in Chicago's Fulton Market district is well known for its social atmosphere as well its Michelin-star menu. The spacious interior is meant to evoke a rustic farmhouse, with a vibe that reverberates through each of its carefully-curated menus.
Although the restaurant is known for its selection of beer, pork, and oysters, the weekend brunch menu here highlights global flavors like German-style chicken schnitzel, southern-influenced shrimp and grits, and French-inspired croque monsieur. The other half of the brunch menu focuses on libations, taking daytime drinking to the next level with cocktails like the "Brunchbox," made with Italian amaro liqueur, grapefruit, and pilsner beer.
Beatnik
Amid Chicago's West Town metropolitan center lies Beatnik, known for its infusion of Mediterranean, Middle Eastern, and North African food. The ambiance inside this restaurant is as memorable and remarkable as the food itself and is influenced by the same places that inspired the menu. The décor includes a plethora of living foliage, elegant chandeliers, and a Moroccan vibe that is unlike anywhere else in Chicago, let alone the rest of the U.S.
The brunch menu is only available on weekends and features avant-garde plates like smoked salmon with whipped labneh, baba ghanoush with house-made pita, and a Moroccan-spiced egg skillet with fire-roasted peppers. There are also more American-style classics like fried chicken and waffles, though the twist is that it's served with pickled Fresno chilis.
Mon Ami Gabi
For three hours every Sunday, Mon Ami Gabi offers a brunch menu that is not to be missed. The classic French bistro is located in the Lincoln Park neighborhood inside an apartment building, which lends an extra bit of community-based aura to its well-established neighborhood vibe.
The fact that this spot only serves breakfast once per week does not take away from the elite selection of brunch offerings meant to teleport you to a French bistro. The menu features a posh variety of eggs Benedict, as well as a classically French omelet Lorraine with bacon, Jarlsberg cheese, caramelized onions, confit potatoes, and prime rib steak frites.
The Breakfast Club & Grill
With a bright pink awning, an outdoor patio, and a name that evokes a 1980s blockbuster movie, The Breakfast Club and Grill in the artsy West Town district is where basic breakfast is done right. The building was originally constructed as a small cottage around the same time "The Breakfast Club" film hit theaters. However, the restaurant was not conceived until years later and the ambiance reflects its cottage-like origins.
The menu is loaded with brunch staples that don't stray far from its humble beginnings, including pancakes, waffles, eggs Benedict, omelets, and scrambles, but the presentation and high-quality ingredients make this spot more than worthy.