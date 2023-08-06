The Burger King Hack That Lands You A Cheaper (But Smaller) Whopper Jr.

If it feels like you've been shelling out more at the drive-thru window lately, you probably have. In 2022, Pricelisto found that fast food menu prices skyrocketed nearly 13%, according to CNET, and the trend didn't stop there. Currently, Price Listo is reporting that the average fast-food restaurant item has seen a 30.89% price increase since November 2022. Yikes.

Luckily, most restaurants these days have mobile apps with deals that can help drive down the price of your favorite combo meal, but why stop at adding a single coupon to your order before checking out? Thanks to a beautiful thing called the internet, we're now privy to a number of price-slashing tips and tricks, as well. If you happen to be a royal subject of Burger King, you might find one of our most recent menu-hack discoveries to be particularly helpful when you frequent the chain.

Shared by TikToker Ashley Smith, a.k.a. @ash_loves_condiments, the food influencer claimed in a video that you can score a cheaper version of a Whopper Jr. combo meal by making a few customizations to the cheeseburger meal from the kid's menu. "I recommend ordering online because what you're gonna wanna do is select light onion, light tomato, light lettuce, and light mayo," Smith suggested, noting that the additions to the kiddie-sized sandwich come at no extra charge. "You're welcome," she quipped at the end of the clip – though you might want to hear the catch before giving thanks.