Andrew Zimmern's Favorite Eats For A Key West Vacation

While Andrew Zimmern is best known for his "Bizzare Foods: Delicious Destinations" series (which once visited Key West), his favorite places to eat there are far from bizarre. Beyond having filmed an episode in Key West, he loves to take fishing trips in the Florida Keys most years. So, he's had plenty of opportunities to seek out some of the best places to eat in Key West.

The restaurants Zimmern suggests are the types of places that add to the overall experience of visiting the Keys. They range from quirky spots with live music and animals roaming around to more classy places where you can get tapas or indulge in tasting menus. There's plenty of fresh seafood, freshly squeezed citrus drinks, and Key limes pie everywhere (even though the pie may not have originated in the Keys). And every restaurant on the list has outdoor dining so you can enjoy your meal with a tropical breeze under the palm trees.

When you plan a Key West vacation, it's helpful to find excellent restaurants near points of interest to help you plan your day better. Zimmern's list includes the oldest restaurant in the Keys and a restaurant within walking distance of interesting places like the southernmost point in the continental U.S. While Zimmern says this list is in no way exhaustive, these eight restaurants are representative of the best eateries Key West has to offer.