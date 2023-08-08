Korean-Style Udon Noodles Recipe

When craving Asian flavors, we often turn to rice as the starchy vehicle of choice for stir-fried ingredients and savory, spicy sauces. Noodles make a nice change every once in a while, though, particularly thick and chewy udon noodles. Although udon noodles are Japanese, recipe developer Christina Musgrave likes to cook them with Korean seasonings, including gochujang, the red chili paste that Musgrave says "adds the spice in this recipe and helps develop a depth of flavor."

The best thing about these Korean-style udon noodles, as Musgrave tells us, is that they're "quick, easy, and great as a side or main dish," especially since most of the ingredients are pantry staples. Feel free to make this vegetarian dish more filling by adding a cooked protein such as chicken, beef, or tofu, and Musgrave also notes that "you can serve this with any Korean main dish," from homemade Korean fried chicken to our easy bulgogi recipe.