If You Love Making Jell-O Shots, You Need A Pancake Batter Dispenser

Purchasing a pancake batter dispenser is one way to level up Jell-O shots, but there are a number of other hacks that make preparing and enjoying these treats easier. Cleanly getting the alcoholic Jell-O mixture into the cups is just step one. Ensuring guests can get the Jell-O out of the plastic is equally important. Sometimes, you need to look beyond the original TikTok to truly master a hack.

Prior to distributing the shots with the pancake batter dispenser, it's a good idea to coat each cup with cooking spray lightly. Cooking spray or grease doesn't sound like the ideal addition to Jell-O shots. However, a small amount should be barely noticeable, especially if the Jell-O shot recipe includes a lot of flavor.

Those wishing to streamline the process of removing the shots can also take advantage of another TikTok hack. This process puts lids on the liquid shots, then cools them upside down. Once they're ready to be served, they slide out of the plastic cup with ease. As such, they can be slurped up right off of the lid. Plus, they can be served upside down on a tray. It's like hors d'oeuvres, only with Jell-O shots.