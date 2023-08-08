TikTok Exposes How McDonald's Employees Handle Rude Customers And Karens

By now, anyone tasked with a public-facing job has likely encountered a Karen or two. These rude, demeaning, and entitled customers seem to utilize minimum wage workers as an outlet for their misplaced rage and personal inferiority, with extreme malice of forethought, leading to a number of social media users documenting their frustrating interactions with these customers on the internet.

Of course, there are subtle but effective ways to fight back against rude customers, including hitting them where it hurts the most: Their wallet. One technique, humorously described by a McDonald's employee on TikTok, entails ringing up the rude customers' order as a number of separate items, rather than a meal, causing the customer to pay more money for the same items.

Several commenters chimed in with fast food horror stories of their own. One explained his similar methodology for handling rude consumers, stating, "I ain't going to lie I did this once because a woman came in screaming at me for something that happened at a different location." Another user recounted dealing with a drive-through Karen, saying, "Someone was yelling at me on the headset so I filled they whole cup up with pure ICE and little to no soda."