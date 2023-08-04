Costco Employee Perks That Have Us Feeling A Little Jealous

Whenever one debates whether to take a new job, there seems to be a whole slew of questions to consider. Is the compensation fair? Is this a professional environment in which I can fit and thrive? Will this job affect my quality of life in a negative or positive manner?

The answers to these questions, of course, will vary among companies, positions, and individuals. But one corporation in particular that seems to produce consistently positive responses as to the question of whether or not it is an objectively good place to work is Costco. A survey conducted in 2018 by online job site Indeed to identify the best companies to work for put Costco Wholesale at the No. 1 spot, and not much has changed since. The company maintains its high standing in workforce ratings, but what makes this the case? Sure, the rounded benefits and higher-than-average pay are well-known, but as it turns out, there are a plethora of other beneficial, interesting, and downright cool perks that come with being an employee of one of the world's largest retailers. Let's unpack some of the best Costco employee perks that have us feeling a little jealous.