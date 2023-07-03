The Best And Worst Jobs At Costco

We've all felt it; the instant anxiety that is walking into Costco on a slam-packed day. People are crawling over each other, carts are ramming into one another, and right as you've just barely managed to navigate the store with all your items in tow ... you get to the checkout line. As awful as it is to be the customer standing in the row wrapped around the snack aisle, imagine how it is for the cashier at the front of it all, trying to keep up.

As you can surmise, being a front-end cashier at Costco is fast-paced, and one of the highest-stress jobs in the bunch. Accuracy is very important, as double scanning an item or forgetting to check an I.D. on an alcohol purchase during checkout will slow down the process and back things up even further. A lot is expected, and there is very little room for mistakes. The job involves constant vigilance, standing for long periods of time, and, as one employee on Reddit brought up, pushing Costco programs at the direction of management on customers who may not want to hear it. This makes it a pretty poor fit for people with social anxieties. In addition, although it has some of the best-paying hourly rates in retail at 44% above the national average, it can take years to get to full-time status.