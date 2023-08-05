Marc Forgione's Simple Tip For Elevating Spaghetti

Spaghetti is one of those dishes that can be fancy or simple, depending on what you're aiming for. Cooking for a special occasion or for a loved one? Giada De Laurentiis' Lemon Spaghetti recipe may be just the dish to wow your guests. But if you're looking for a low-maintenance pasta dish to whip up after a long day, a straightforward spaghetti with meatballs may be the way to go. But no matter how uncomplicated a pasta dish is, the effort and attention you put into it is what elevates it to the next level — at least according to acclaimed chef and restaurateur Marc Forgione.

"Spaghetti is a funny one because it's such a common pasta that people have their own expectations, mentally and emotionally. We use it in all sorts of different ways throughout the year," he tells Mashed. One of the keys to uplifting your spaghetti, he says, is to use fresh ingredients: "Right now we're making a fresh tomato sauce from local heirloom tomatoes and serving it as a really beautiful version of spaghetti Pomodoro." While this may sound difficult for those in a rush, there are always simple tweaks you can make, such as using fresh herbs, or making your own pasta sauce and freezing it in portions for future use.