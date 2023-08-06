Canned Scrambled Eggs Are A Thing — Here's How To Use Them

Canned food in general often gets a bad rap as being not as tasty or healthy as the fresh or frozen kind, but the reason why so many kinds of foods — even unlikely ones like scrambled eggs — come in for the canning treatment is because shelf stability is a necessity in circumstances where refrigeration is not an option.

One of the earliest adopters of canned foods was the military, as the first such items appeared during the Napoleonic Wars. While we don't have an exact date for the creation of canned scrambled eggs, we do know that powdered eggs date back to the 19th century and were marketed as a way to address the U.K.'s soaring egg prices during WW1. By WWII, canned scrambled eggs that did come in cans were included in the C-rations and K-rations that were among the ready-made meals carried by troops U.S. in the field up through the Vietnam War.

These days, freeze-dried scrambled eggs in a can are sold by retailers such as REI and Walmart. While they are touted as suitable for backpacking and camping in general, these dried eggs in a can are also a staple in some prepper pantries because survivalists see the necessity of stockpiling food that can be stored for a long period of time.