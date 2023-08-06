TikTok's Trendy Cottage Cheese Egg Salad Is The Cure For The Common Sandwich

The sandwich has long been a lunchtime staple, but the same old combinations of bread and fillings can get boring. That's where cottage cheese egg salad steps in to save the day. You might be more used to seeing cottage cheese eaten on its own, with fresh vegetables, or even topped with fruit and honey, but a new trend circulating on TikTok takes the traditional egg salad sandwich up a notch by adding cottage cheese, and people are eating it up.

There's no shortage of ways to make egg salad, but the inclusion of cottage cheese is definitely a new twist. Traditionally, egg salad is made with hard-boiled eggs and mayonnaise, but it's not uncommon to see additions such as Dijon mustard, mashed avocado, or Greek yogurt instead of mayo. Instead of these classic substitutions, TikTok creators have been adding cottage cheese to their egg salad recipes, with results that look absolutely delicious.