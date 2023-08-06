The Best Dine-In Movie Theaters In Every State
What's better than going out on the town for dinner and a movie? How about going out on the town for dinner while watching a movie? The growing list of dine-in movie theaters has spoiled audiences by serving full meals during the show, making it easy to create a combined experience that maximizes both time and enjoyment. These cinemas aren't sneaky about trying to get you to buy more food. They offer maximalist menus with full selections from soup to nuts, providing options to satisfy the casual diner as much as the discerning gourmand. Some of these havens of dining and entertainment even coordinate themed experiences that let you taste the movie you're watching.
We took a virtual spin around the U.S. to see what gems of cinema and cuisine each state had to offer. Not every territory is lucky enough to have a dine-in theater experience to offer; Delaware, North Dakota, South Dakota, South Carolina, Rhode Island, West Virginia, and Wyoming all came up null during our search. For every other state in the union, you'll find our pick for the best dining and viewing outlet in each state.
Alabama – Nexus Cinema Dining
Nexus Cinema Dining brings Alabamans the best in combined dining and film viewing services, with a full menu and a super sweet system that lets you order and pay via iPad from the comfort of your reclining seat. With Dolby Atmos providing an immersive sound experience and 4K video laser projection for pristine resolution, there's nothing missing here but the applause.
Movie fans can count on the biggest blockbusters to be showing at Nexus. If you prefer a seat with a table, this deluxe dine-in theater can accommodate that, too. And all tickets are reserved seating.
Alaska – Bear Tooth Theatrepub
The menu at Bear Tooth Theatrepub in Alaska is as extensive as a stand-alone restaurant. Get your fill of top-notch selections like mandarin chicken salad, tacos carnitas, steak chimichurri burrito, a full-service pizza menu, and even blackened tofu for the vegan eaters in the group. Add to this the most current movies, and you have a full-service date night available in a single stop.
Looking for something beyond the current cinema? Bear Tooth also hosts live shows from time to time as well as specialty film series, documentaries, and retro films.
Arizona – RoadHouse Cinemas Scottsdale
RoadHouse Cinemas Scottsdale keeps the Sonoran Desert hopping with fine eats and movie treats for the cinematic connoisseur. Expect hearty bar bites with a Southwestern theme as well as restaurant favorites with kicky movie-themed names like The Cluck Norris, a Buffalo chicken sandwich that packs a punch, and the Kevin Bacon BLT.
Music lovers will dig the live shows hosted by RoadHouse, too. These weekend concerts bring an arena-like atmosphere to the full-service bar and restaurant offerings for one-stop date night shopping.
Arkansas – Malco Razorback Cinema & Grill IMAX
At Malco Razorback Cinema and Grill in Arkansas, fans can get their fill of colossal film viewing while enjoying everything from light appetizers to salads and sandwiches. Viewers with a sweet tooth can savor a sugary dessert while catching up on the latest flicks. With IMAX on the menu, mega-films shot in this super format can be ordered up as a special dish when available.
For movie buffs hoping to show their crew a great time on the big day, Razorback can be rented out as a birthday party venue.
California – IPIC Pasadena
The state that's home to the filmmaking capitol of the world is also home to IPIC Pasadena, a world-class theater and restaurant combo that makes a tasty prospect out of eating and watching. Indulge in the best movie theater snacks and have them delivered to your seat or choose more elaborate menu items to pair with your choice of beverage. Even a dessert-and-drinks date becomes an award-worthy affair with a set-up like what IPIC offers.
Think you'll make visits on the regular to get your dine-in movie fix? Consider signing up for the ACCESS Membership, and receive 10% off your food and beverage bill with each trip.
Colorado – Alamo Drafthouse Cinema
Alamo Drafthouse Cinema knows how to show Colorado residents a cinematic good time. Not only does this quality complex create themed menus to match the movies shown (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles pizza and popcorn, anyone?), it also offers film fests celebrating the best tropes in moviedom, with headings like Teen Dreamz Mixtape that revisit teen angst classics through the decades.
Repeat viewers will find the Season Pass at Alamo a screaming deal. The Denver area's Bigger Boat plan gets you one regular-priced admission per day for only $19.99 per month, a steal for film fanatics.
Connecticut – Cinépolis West Hartford
If you're on the Hartford, Connecticut, scene, take a bite of Cinépolis and taste a whole different flavor of culinary cineplex temptation. The menu is restaurant quality with eatery pricing, offering a mouthwatering range of bar bites and full-fledged plates to suit an array of appetites. Grab a few nibbles to share with your crew, or get your own glorious grub and have a more personalized experience.
With early access bookings for upcoming titles, you can reserve your seats well ahead of the crowd and be ready for a film-and-feast combo on opening day.
Florida – CMX CinéBistro Siesta Key
With in-seat service and a menu that rivals the finest fast casual restaurants in town, CMX CinéBistro Siesta Key sets up filmgoers for luxurious leisure time. Start your experience at the posh lobby bar before heading to your seat for direct delivery dining. Individual swing-arm tables at every seat ensure comfort as you enjoy your movie and meal.
If you're feeling generous, you can book a private screening complete with food and film for your inner circle to enjoy. Invite your outer circle as well to maximize the fun.
Georgia – Studio Movie Grill Alpharetta North Point
From flat-bread pizzas to three-cheese burger sliders, Studio Movie Grill Alpharetta North Point serves up a slew of savory selections, each with a side of cinema magic. Self-service kiosks in the lobby make it swift and simple to place your order. You can also summon seat-side service with the press of a button.
Through the SMG Movie Rewards program, frequent visitors can earn points to redeem on admissions and menu items while helping support screenings for families with special needs.
Hawaii – Waikoloa Luxury Cinemas
Waikoloa Luxury Cinemas serves up a hearty helping of aloha with every rom-com and horror flick shown. Though the screen count may be trim, the plush accommodations more than make up for it. Hang at the bar for a cocktail or lounge on the lovely lanai before heading into your show, then load up on bistro-level dishes crafted with culinary creativity. There's even a kids' menu that lets you accommodate the underage viewers in your group.
By timing your visit properly, you can clean up with reduced price small plates as well as discount beer, well drinks, and wine.
Idaho – The Flicks
The Flicks in Boise combines the charm of a small-town bijou theater with the upscale sensibilities of a far fancier film-forward diner. With full-scale food provided by Rick's Café Americain (the name is a nod to the restaurant featured in "Casablanca"), moviegoers can dive into French bread served with baked brie, try a panini from the grill, or snack on something sweet from the bakery.
Looking to extend your experience? Live music on the patio provides pre-film entertainment, while a library of rentable DVDs, Blu-rays, and even VHS titles let you take the magic home for a while.
Illinois – Chicago ShowPlace ICON Theatre Kitchen
Enhanced 70mm viewing and Dolby Atmos sound systems help Chicago ShowPlace ICON Theatre Kitchen live up to its snazzy name. Dine like royalty on a collection of casual cuisine that includes loaded fries, Bavarian pretzels, and Buffalo chicken pizza. Membership in the VIP program will get you upgraded reservations as well as delivery of your dishes directly to your luxe reclining seats.
Get even happier at ShowPlace during bar-only happy hour, weekdays from 3 to 6 p.m. Beverage lovers will adore the thoughtful craft cocktails and curated list of specialty beers and wines ShowPlace ICON has on hand.
Indiana – Studio Movie Grill College Park
In-theater enjoyment for the modern epicurean is just a button click away at Studio Movie Grill College Park. Indianans are the real stars in this set-up, with daily menu specials on drinks and desserts making their entertainment dollars go even further. Get lost in the world of imaginative filmmaking while splitting selections from the 2 for $30 Sharing Menu, including an appetizer, individual entrees, and a dessert.
To make visits effortless, SMG encourages patrons to order tickets online ahead of showtime. A 20-minute head start will get you seated and let you place your order in time for the coming attractions.
Iowa – Marcus Theatres Sycamore Cinema
Marcus Theatres Sycamore Cinema makes it super sweet for movie lovers to set up their evening out with its very own mobile app. Ordering tickets and food options through the app lets you cruise past the line and settle into your stadium seats. The silver screen shines in Sycamore with big-name movies, smaller flicks, and specialty viewings of filmed operas and other cultural works.
For viewers who prefer or require open captioning, Sunday showtimes make this helpful feature available on select movies. Seniors can take advantage of discounted admissions on films shown on Fridays before 5:30 p.m.
Kansas – Regal Warren East
America's heartland has Regal Warren East in Kansas to thank for spot-on cinema dining encounters. The marquee mixes high-ticket Hollywood films with smaller movies and indie flicks for a roster to suit an array of tastes. Order up snacks with jovial cinematic names like The Girl with the Bacon Tattoo to enjoy loaded potato skins or Inglorious Bascurds for a batch of fried cheese curds flavored with honey and sriracha.
Tickets for special showings can be purchased months in advance at Regal Warren East, letting you plan your cinematic culinary experience at your leisure.
Kentucky – Movie Tavern Brannon Crossing
The sweet Southern escape into cinema is even more delicious when it happens at Movie Tavern Brannon Crossing. Slip into a summer blockbuster and a satisfying lunch selection from the comfort of your smartphone. Your delicious delights will be delivered to you directly, letting you bypass the lines and cut right to the chase.
Have younger viewers to entertain? Sign them up for one of several special events, including a Harry Potter film passport or an anime film fest so they can get their fill of age-appropriate motion picture magic.
Louisiana – Cinemark Bistro Lake Charles
Make Cinemark Bistro Lake Charles your bayou-adjacent best bet for eats and entertainment, and prepare to savor upscale options like a spicy bacon jam burger or a Hawaiian sunset salad while you watch. Seven silver screens show supreme selections in the latest line-up from Tinseltown, a perfect pairing for your fantastic food.
Cinemark Movie Rewards make it even more appealing to see the latest shows, offering discounts on food and tickets as well as waived fees for online ordering. A three-tiered system lets you choose the plan that works best for you.
Maine – Reel Pizza Cinerama
Mainers can make their way to Reel Pizza Cinerama for a pie and a flick whenever the hunger strikes. This modest movie house makes the most of its cozy space, showing popular titles while serving food, beer, and wine to ravenous viewers. House pizzas named for familiar films like Zorba the Greek and Hawaii 5-0 clue you in on your choice of toppings.
Tight city quarters make parking at the theater a non-starter, though you can find spots at the nearby city lot or along the street. All parking is within walking distance, a great way to burn a few cinematic calories after the show.
Maryland – Cinépolis Gaithersburg
Set up a date night at Cinépolis Gaithersburg while you're in Maryland, and discover a bistro theater with star power. The luxury lobby and chic concession counter give hospitality vibes as you choose your deluxe dining options. Full-service bar, attentive wait staff, and chef-prepared dishes provide a 360 dining and viewing experience bar none.
3-D film viewing at Cinépolis Gaithersburg brings an added dimension of excitement to select titles. You're never too posh to jump at imaginary starships leaping out of the screen!
Massachusetts – Showcase SuperLux Chestnut Hill
East Coast film lovers can land at Showcase SuperLux Chestnut Hill for a movie and dinner date in a single stop. Big-name films get the royal treatment along with a menu that rivals your favorite hotspot for everything from drinks to dessert. There's even a lite menu to make ordering easy for health-focused patrons.
Fans of live music can drop in between 6 and 9:30 p.m. on select evenings to enjoy the tuneful stylings of local performers. Check out the special showings and film fests to revisit former favorites on the big screen.
Michigan – Emagine Theatres Royal Oak
At the award-winning Emagine Theatres Royal Oak, entertainment comes with visual flair and vibrant fare, courtesy of a stellar selection of current films and a menu filled with creative noshes. Snuggle into your reclining chair with a savory wrap and order refills on your popcorn for the second reel. There's also valet parking to make you feel like red carpet royalty on your way in.
Cocktails, wine, and craft beers are available for the adult drinkers in your group, while soft-drink sippers will love creating their own bespoke bubblers with a stop at the Coca-Cola Freestyle kiosk.
Minnesota – Alamo Drafthouse Woodbury
Movie-loving Minnesotans have Alamo Drafthouse Woodbury to take care of their in-theater film-bingeing and dining needs, with an attached lounge to ratchet up the pre- and post-viewing enjoyment. Thoughtful touches like bottomless popcorn served with clarified butter and vegan supreme burgers give customers a range of satisfying indulgences to go with top-tier titles showing on nine screens.
The kids' menu at Alamo Drafthouse Woodbury includes food and films that cater to the younger set. Get them situated with their own experience before dashing off to dine and view in high style yourself.
Mississippi – Capri Theatre
The historic Capri Theatre in Jackson comes to the 21st century with gloss and glamour. Art deco atmosphere provides an opulent setting to enjoy a decadent dinner while watching today's hottest movies. Choose from 178 reclining seats and experience Dolby 7.1 surround sound during your public or private screenings. With birria quesadillas, black-eyed pea hummus, and catfish Reubens on the menu, you know you're in for something special.
Other nearby attractions in the historic Fondren neighborhood such as Highball Lanes bowling and The Pearl tiki bar help you make a complete evening out of your dine-in cinema stop.
Missouri – Star Cinema Grill Missouri City
The Show Me state has a showpiece of a dine-in theater with Star Cinema Grill Missouri City. Drop in for a movie and brunch with your bestie bunch and enjoy chicken and waffles or breakfast tacos. Or you can choose a later showing and order pork BBQ sliders, seared tuna, or goat cheese and mushroom flatbread pizza for dine-in movie moments with an undeniable gourmet sheen.
Strict age requirements at Star Cinema Grill help patrons have the best experience possible. Check out the house rules to make sure your plans go off without a hitch.
Montana – AMC Dine-In Southgate
Montana makes its cinematic cuisine a big-time affair at AMC Dine-In Southgate. The Feature Fare menu turns your comfy lay-back seat into a table for prime bar-style dining. Churro bites, mozzarella sticks, and curly fries all bring culinary charm to the movies with no snack-sneaking required. And the film list reads like a who's who of the most up-to-date works around.
Discounts on ticket prices for matinee shows are an AMC standard and a big help when planning a dine-in movie trip for the family. Any show before 4 p.m. will save you 30% on admission.
Nebraska – Alamo Drafthouse La Vista
With a taproom bar called Liquid Sunshine, Alamo Drafthouse La Vista has something special to offer the munch-and-movie scene. Eight auditoriums plus an attached bar and restaurant make it easy to eat before, during, or after watching your favorite stars emote deeply. And the lobby is styled after the Star Wars ship aesthetic, a brilliant bonus for sci-fi fanatics.
Advance screenings and special showings give film buffs a chance to tap into more than just popular cinema. If you're a blockbuster lover, there's plenty for you to enjoy as well.
Nevada – Art Houz
Nevada's Art Houz isn't just being clever with its evocative name. The dishes on the menu are food craft at its finest, serving up crispy Brussels sprouts and beet carpaccio where other dine-in movie outlets make do with more familiar fare. Movies are the main attraction, though the space is also available for special events, both personal and professional.
As is the usual in Las Vegas, there is glamour galore in the space, with private love seat sections to make the most of your cinema canoodling. It's a one-of-a-kind offering among the food-and-films set.
New Hampshire – Chunky's Cinema Pub
Three Chunky's Cinema Pub locations in New Hampshire give famished film fans a variety of locations to choose from for their movie meal moments. Let this stylish cinema tickle your funny bone with dishes like the Wizard of Ozzarella cheese sticks and Hansel & Pretzel with queso dip.
Be loyal to Chunky's with its rewards program, and it'll treat you to discount admissions on Mondays. And if you're in need of a fundraising venue, Chunky's can help you out with comedy and movie ticket events.
New Jersey – IPIC Hudson Lights
Movie maniacs can let their East Coast dining and viewing engagements overlap at IPIC Theaters Hudson Lights in Fort Lee. Screen count is limited, which means the newest masterpieces from La La Land are always up and running. In-theater dining here means custom service at your cinema seat as well as the option to eat at City Perch Kitchen + Bar, a sit-down restaurant inside the theaterplex.
Vegan and vegetarian options are available for needful eaters. Beverages ranging from fountain drinks to zero proof mocktails take the possibilities into the realm of VIP dining.
New Mexico – Flix Brewhouse Albuquerque
Flix Brewhouse is on the scene to give New Mexico the star treatment. This sudsing cinema diner boasts an operational onsite brewery, a draw for fans who love a craft brew with their flicks. Gear up for all-day breakfast, and enjoy omelets and tater tot tacos with your matinees. Or make your evening show richer with Buffalo mac and cheese from the entrée menu.
Join The Circle to earn reward points for loyalty while enjoying $2 off New Mexico specialty beers every Monday. You'll also find $5.25 discount admission on all 2D movies every Wednesday.
New York – Nitehawk Cinema Prospect Park
Plan an evening of adventure and cuisine at Nitehawk Cinema in Brooklyn's Prospect Park. This premier movie palace showcases vegan and gluten-free menus in addition to standard selections. Recommended pairings tie food to film for fun-filled promotions that help justify the unadorned truth that movie theater food is so expensive sometimes.
Check into Nitehawk's special film series round-up to find throwback favorites showing on the big screen for a righteous return to glory on the regular. Raise a glass to the films of the past!
North Carolina – Flat Rock Cinema
With $6 tickets at Flat Rock Cinema, you can make your munchie money go much further! The menu is trim, offering diner-style delights like nachos and hot dogs, but the benefit of eating while you watch doesn't require gourmet level cookery. Intimate viewing on two screens means only the finest big-name and indie films make the final cut.
Check the Flat Rock website to find times and showing schedules. This outlet isn't open every day, so planning is required for optimal enjoyment.
Ohio – AMC Dine-In Easton Town Center 30
Easton Town, Ohio, gets a whopping 30-screen cinema smorgasbord at AMC Dine-In Easton Town Center 30. This means all the latest and greatest treasures from the world of showbiz are ready whenever you are. Reserved seating means no last-minute shuffling to find a few in the suitable row. Just buy your tickets, drop your food order, and head to your luxury recliner for showtime.
Party packs and combos make it easy to order movie-style snacks for your crew. Specialty dishes like bacon chicken mac bowls and patty melts are on the menu as well, brought piping hot right to your seat.
Oklahoma – Flix Brewhouse Oklahoma City
Make Flix Brewhouse Oklahoma City your official stop for cinematic and culinary enjoyment, all in one spot. Specialty beers flow from the taps of the only cinema line with its own brewhouse. Pair a brew with a burger or a pizza, and turn a trip to the theater into an all-inclusive evening out.
For filmgoing friends on your gifting list, Flix Brewhouse gift cards make an award-worthy present. Set them up with a $25, $50, or $100 card, and show them a good time.
Oregon – Living Room Theaters
Living Room Theaters in Portland brings the relaxation of your home viewing room to the high-tech space of a serious cinema. Food and drink vary by day, with vegan and vegetarian options sharing menu space with more carnivorous fare. The latest movies large and small show on seven screens, providing more options than you can shake an Oscar at.
Special showings of beloved favorites restored to 4K quality give you the chance to revisit classic films as if they were made today. That's an opportunity worth toasting!
Pennsylvania – Studio Movie Grill Upper Darby
Get in on the action — or the romance or the horror — of in-theater eating with a trip to Studio Movie Grill Upper Darby. You'll find eight screens rolling new releases in digital color, a blend of more talked-about titles, and smaller gems you'll love discovering. The full-service menu includes a suite of sweet cocktails and a cast of culinary characters you'd ordinarily find starring in diners around town. They all get their big breaks at SMG.
Special edition movie-themed cocktails make it fun to drink along as the film unrolls. Work your way up to prime bar fare, and discover how satisfying a trip to the movies can be.
Tennessee – Full Moon Cineplex
Full Moon Cineplex cues up classic genre films from the past with tasty fare. Dinner and a Movie at Full Moon gives theatergoers a combo deal that includes a classic flick paired with an entrée, sides, popcorn, and soft drinks for $27. Film-only admission will cost you a cool $7. A mix of tables with booths or chairs and theater seating lets patrons sink into their favorite configuration for the show.
Pre-ordering your meal for the Friday and Saturday shows allows the kitchen at Full Moon to prepare your dishes. Add beer to complete your order, and get ready for a tasty time.
Texas – Look Dine-in Cinema Dallas
The movie theater world has come a long way since the days when snacks weren't allowed in cinemas. Look Dine-in Cinema in Dallas heads full throttle in the opposite direction with a sweet and savory smorgasbord to snack on while your cinematic selections roll. Treat yourself to a full-service eatery or simply order your favorite movie counter snacks by scanning the QR code on the table at your seat. Food and drinks will be delivered quickly and quietly.
Food is prepared once you order it, so you'll enjoy exactly what you've chosen fresh out of the kitchen.
Utah – Brewvies Salt Lake City
If you can forgive the cringey wordplay as you make your way into adults-only Brewvies in Salt Lake, you'll have an excellent time sipping craft brews and eyeing up a slew of modern movie magic. The menu is filled with diner-style delights as well as beer on tap, in bottles, and in cans. Keep up with the fun events like Beer Goggles Movie Night and Salt Lake Movie Massacre by following the Brewvies Facebook page.
The Film Buff Series offers free admission for fans of older films. Show up at 10 p.m. Monday, and make yourself comfortable for a rewatch of something sweet from your cinematic past.
Vermont – Big Picture Theater Waitsfield
For something completely different in the world of movie dining, Vermonters can stop by the Big Picture Theater in Waitsfield. This carefully considered version of a dine-in cinema features dinners made from locally sourced ingredients, plus a full selection of coffee, teas, and soft drinks. Minimal screenings of the top titles in town mean a more intimate experience for film freaks who love an artful space.
In addition to Hollywood fodder, Big Picture also features smaller films as part of a community support program as well as fundraisers and educational events to inform and entertain locals.
Virginia – Paragon Theaters Fredericksburg
Expect big things when you head into Paragon Theaters in Fredericksburg. The hottest showings take up a lucky 13 screens, each with a different take on reserved seating and high-tech cinematic presentation. Lux Box seating lets you dine and view in ultimate comfort, with zero gravity positioning on its recliners and tray tables that make you the star of your own moviegoing moments.
Rack up points through the Paragon rewards program and earn free movie tickets, one for every 20 points collected. Plus, $5 Ticket Tuesdays leave more money in your pocket for spending on sweets and treats.
Washington – Big Picture Movies and Martinis
It's hard to resist the superior cinema seduction of Big Picture Movies and Martinis in Issaquah, especially when love seat options bring an added touch of romance. Fill up on house-made smashburgers with a variety of sumptuous mix-ins to savor with your craft cocktails. If you're wondering why you can't order your favorite cinema snacks here, check your ID; this movie hall is strictly a 21-years-old-and-up situation.
An online gallery shows wall-of-famers Jerry Seinfeld, Kiefer Sutherland, and Peter Fonda mingling with moviegoers. Who knows who you might run into while you're hanging in the lobby?
Wisconsin – Silverspot Cinema Brookfield
With Silverspot Cinema Brookfield, Wisconsinites have access to a feast for hungry eyes as well as feisty appetites. Whether you're craving pretzel bites or strip steak with your Hollywood magic, this spot has it on the menu. Cue up the brightest features building up buzz in the world of showbiz, and you have the fixings for a fantastic time watching your favorite stars while noshing on your favorite starters.
The $6 Mondays at the Silverspot will get you admission to movies at a delicious discount. Join the rewards program, and reap free tickets and discounts on birthday parties booked onsite.