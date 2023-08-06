The Best Dine-In Movie Theaters In Every State

What's better than going out on the town for dinner and a movie? How about going out on the town for dinner while watching a movie? The growing list of dine-in movie theaters has spoiled audiences by serving full meals during the show, making it easy to create a combined experience that maximizes both time and enjoyment. These cinemas aren't sneaky about trying to get you to buy more food. They offer maximalist menus with full selections from soup to nuts, providing options to satisfy the casual diner as much as the discerning gourmand. Some of these havens of dining and entertainment even coordinate themed experiences that let you taste the movie you're watching.

We took a virtual spin around the U.S. to see what gems of cinema and cuisine each state had to offer. Not every territory is lucky enough to have a dine-in theater experience to offer; Delaware, North Dakota, South Dakota, South Carolina, Rhode Island, West Virginia, and Wyoming all came up null during our search. For every other state in the union, you'll find our pick for the best dining and viewing outlet in each state.