Slow Cooker Sweet And Sour Chicken Breast Recipe

Recipe developer Kate Shungu tells us that with this simple chicken recipe, all you need to do is "add everything to the slow cooker and stir." Indeed, you won't need to spend very much prep time at all — aside from chopping up some chicken, peppers, and onions — to cook a satisfying dinner. Shungu says that apart from simplifying the meal prep process, using the slow cooker here lets the chicken "braise to perfection in a sweet and tangy sauce."

This Crockpot meal is something you may wish to prepare on a lazy weekend or a day when you'll be working from home. That way, you will get a few hands-off hours as the dish cooks. Shortly before it's finished (say half an hour or so), all you'll need to do is cook up some rice or noodles. Spoon the chicken and vegetables over the starch and you'll have everything you need for a complete meal.