Slow Cooker Sweet And Sour Chicken Breast Recipe
Recipe developer Kate Shungu tells us that with this simple chicken recipe, all you need to do is "add everything to the slow cooker and stir." Indeed, you won't need to spend very much prep time at all — aside from chopping up some chicken, peppers, and onions — to cook a satisfying dinner. Shungu says that apart from simplifying the meal prep process, using the slow cooker here lets the chicken "braise to perfection in a sweet and tangy sauce."
This Crockpot meal is something you may wish to prepare on a lazy weekend or a day when you'll be working from home. That way, you will get a few hands-off hours as the dish cooks. Shortly before it's finished (say half an hour or so), all you'll need to do is cook up some rice or noodles. Spoon the chicken and vegetables over the starch and you'll have everything you need for a complete meal.
Gather the ingredients for this slow cooker sweet and sour chicken recipe
This dish is made with boneless, skinless chicken breasts, bell pepper, an onion, and canned pineapple chunks, all cooked in a sauce made from brown sugar, apple cider vinegar, and ketchup. Additional ingredients you'll need include cornstarch, salt, and garlic.
Prep the main ingredients and add them to the slow cooker
You will first need to chop the chicken breasts into 1-inch chunks, then cut the bell pepper and onion into similarly sized pieces. While you're at it, peel and mince the garlic, too.
Once all the peeling and chopping is out of the way, put the chicken into the slow cooker, along with the cornstarch and salt to coat. Stir them together, then add the pepper and onion pieces. Open the can of pineapple, drain off the juice (you can save it for another purpose or just drink it), then add the chunks into the pot.
Stir in the sauce
Take the minced garlic and combine it with the sugar, vinegar, and ketchup. You now have your sweet and sour sauce, so pour this into the slow cooker and stir it into the rest of the ingredients.
Simmer the chicken for a few hours
At this point, close the lid of your Crockpot and set it on high if you want the dish done in 2 hours, or low if 4 hours is more convenient. Once the time is up, switch the slow cooker off right away — as Shungu cautions, "Chicken breast gets dry if overcooked." Add a side of rice or noodles, and you'll have a meal complete with meat and vegetables. If you feel the chicken needs a garnish, you can always dress it up with some chopped green onions.
If you don't finish all the sweet and sour chicken on day one, you can, of course, put it in the fridge for up to 5 days or freeze it for longer storage. Don't make the common slow cooker mistake of putting the warm Crockpot into the refrigerator, though, since the food won't cool down quickly enough to prevent bacteria from breeding. Instead, it's best to transfer the leftovers to a separate airtight container.
- 1 ½ pounds boneless skinless chicken breasts, cut into 1-inch pieces
- 2 tablespoons cornstarch
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1 bell pepper, chopped into 1-inch pieces
- 1 small yellow onion, chopped into 1-inch pieces
- 1 (20-ounce) can pineapple chunks, drained
- ⅓ cup brown sugar
- ⅓ cup apple cider vinegar
- ¼ cup ketchup
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- Chopped geen onions, for garnish
- Put the chicken into the slow cooker, along with the cornstarch and salt, and stir to combine.
- Add the peppers, onions, and pineapple to the slow cooker.
- In a small bowl, mix the brown sugar with the apple cider vinegar, ketchup, and minced garlic.
- Pour the sauce over the chicken mixture and stir everything to combine.
- Cover the slow cooker and cook the chicken for 2 hours on high or 4 hours on low.
- Garnish with green onions and serve hot over rice or noodles, if desired.
|Calories per Serving
|372
|Total Fat
|4.8 g
|Saturated Fat
|1.0 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|124.2 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|42.3 g
|Dietary Fiber
|3.0 g
|Total Sugars
|31.0 g
|Sodium
|802.9 mg
|Protein
|39.8 g