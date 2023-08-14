Over-The-Top S'mores Dip Recipe

You don't have to go camping or build a fire to enjoy the toasty sweetness of homemade s'mores. In fact, all you need is an oven and all your desired s'mores fixings to enjoy this campfire favorite. With this over-the-top s'mores dip recipe (and trust us, it really is over the top), you'll get all the flavor of s'mores in a dip that's fit to serve a crowd. "I envision this as the main event of dessert," says recipe developer Christina Musgrave. "This would be great for birthday parties, a dinner party, or any time you need to bring something to a gathering."

Best of all, because the s'mores are served in dip form, you actually have a lot of room for creativity when it comes to the layers and dipping devices that you choose to use. Here, Musgrave places graham crackers, as well as strawberries and cookies, on the serving board to give guests new and exciting options. "I love how easy this is and that it will feed a crowd," she emphasizes. And given that it just takes 10 minutes to make, it's the perfect over-the-top recipe for someone who doesn't have time to make a more involved dessert.