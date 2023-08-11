The Fancy Garnish Mistake You're Making With Classic Cocktails

When it comes to a cocktail like the classic Negroni, it's all in the details. Not only do you need to mix your ingredients in the right ratio, but you also need the right glass for the drink and possibly even a citrus garnish to top it all off. When it all comes together, it is magic, but it is easy to get it wrong — especially with a citrus peel garnish.

Your favorite mixologist most likely tops your Negroni with a slice of expressed orange peel garnish. To express the peel, you quickly twist it over the glass to release more of its aroma and oils into the drink. This enhances the scent and taste, and the orange peel garnish also adds an attractive finish. Some even use a flame twist for a slight caramelizing effect and an increased citrus scent.

Some make the mistake of taking it a step too far by rubbing the expressed peel on the glass rim. Unfortunately, the concentrated oils from the orange peel may slightly numb your lips and tongue and detract from your enjoyment. This is because citrus peel contains limonene, an oil that can cause a tingling sensation upon contact, an experience you may have noticed when eating an orange. Some bartenders suggest rubbing the twist on the inside of the glass before you pour the drink so that the oils are diffused through the drink itself.