The Chef Hack That Makes Cutting Bell Peppers A Breeze
Cutting bell peppers is by no means the most difficult of kitchen tasks. It's not anywhere near as tear-inducing as peeling and chopping an onion, nor is it as potentially painful as chopping up a hotter pepper since the seeds in the bell variety are completely devoid of skin-burning capsaicin. Nevertheless, there are numerous hacks out there offering to simplify this not-too-onerous chore. One way involves peeling back the sides of the pepper like it's a short and squatty banana, while other bell pepper hacks involve simply pushing the core out.
One recent TikTok video posted by a private chef shows yet another method. In this video, the chef, who sets a slightly edgy tone by telling the audience how much they hate the way everyone's been chopping their peppers, starts by cutting the top and bottom off the vegetable. They then slice down through one side, open up the pepper, and cut out the ribs in one single piece. The result is a coreless pepper strip ready for easy slicing and dicing. While some of the commenters took issue with what they perceived as the creator's overly aggressive or judgmental attitude, others appreciated the ease of this pepper-prepping technique.
The main complication with cutting bell peppers is the core
The private chef-turned-TikToker who posted the pepper-slicing hack referenced above had plenty of words of criticism for how people typically chop peppers, but they never really explained what it was they thought people were doing. Did they imagine, perhaps, that people were just chopping down into the pepper like it was a hollow carrot or onion? As most bell pepper tips and tricks point out, the seeds and ribs, also known as the core, are the culprit when it comes to complicated pepper chopping. In the pepper's defense, though, at least it does not require peeling.
@theechefdanni
Confession: I HATE THE WAY YALL CUT BELL PEPPERS. Do it this way and thank me later. #cookingtip #knifecuts #knifeskills #cheflife
Why, though, do we even need to bother taking the ribs and seeds out of a pepper? Is it purely for aesthetic purposes? Apparently not. While bell pepper seeds are edible and not at all spicy, they do have an unpleasantly bitter flavor and a texture that can overwhelm a dish if all of the seeds are left in. The seeds also contain a lot of water, so leaving them in sliced peppers could potentially make the pepper pieces somewhat slimy.
While many people may just toss away the bell pepper seeds and ribs once they're removed, a more eco-friendly choice, of course, would be to compost them. You could even use the seeds to try re-growing your own peppers if you're blessed with a green thumb.