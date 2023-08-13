The Chef Hack That Makes Cutting Bell Peppers A Breeze

The private chef-turned-TikToker who posted the pepper-slicing hack referenced above had plenty of words of criticism for how people typically chop peppers, but they never really explained what it was they thought people were doing. Did they imagine, perhaps, that people were just chopping down into the pepper like it was a hollow carrot or onion? As most bell pepper tips and tricks point out, the seeds and ribs, also known as the core, are the culprit when it comes to complicated pepper chopping. In the pepper's defense, though, at least it does not require peeling.

Why, though, do we even need to bother taking the ribs and seeds out of a pepper? Is it purely for aesthetic purposes? Apparently not. While bell pepper seeds are edible and not at all spicy, they do have an unpleasantly bitter flavor and a texture that can overwhelm a dish if all of the seeds are left in. The seeds also contain a lot of water, so leaving them in sliced peppers could potentially make the pepper pieces somewhat slimy.

While many people may just toss away the bell pepper seeds and ribs once they're removed, a more eco-friendly choice, of course, would be to compost them. You could even use the seeds to try re-growing your own peppers if you're blessed with a green thumb.