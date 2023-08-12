The Best Ways To 'Grill' When You Don't Have A Grill

If you can't go outside to grill, then plug in an indoor electric grill instead. As well as freeing up space on your stovetop, your grill promises to cook whatever you want with signature grill marks. There's something about charred lines that makes your mouth water. And compared to an outdoor barbecue, they are way easier to use. There's no pre-planning necessary and you can start grilling as soon as you turn it on. You don't have to deal with loads of smoke or messing around with dirty charcoal either.

Plenty of indoor grills allow for fats that you don't want sitting there to run off so that the surface is hot and dry. You don't want meats cooking in a ton of grease, especially since grilling in this way can be a healthy way to cook compared to frying. Of course, if you don't have any outdoor space or live somewhere rainy, then that's another reason why you might want to invest in a grill like this. As with any electrical device, you need to follow the safety guidelines, so make sure your grill is on a flat surface when hot. And only clean and store it away once it's cooled down properly. You should find it a lot easier to scrub burnt-on food off your electric grill than to clean a barbecue grate. Of course, if you want a big cookout, then an indoor grill just isn't going to cut it.