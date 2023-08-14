Croissant Chips Are The Perfect Way To Use Up Stale Baked Goods

Everyone knows the feeling of having extra pastries on the kitchen counter, waiting to be eaten. Thankfully, "best when fresh" isn't necessarily true. When croissants are more than a few days old, it's time to explore creative options to bring them back to life. One fashionable way you can refresh stale croissants is by making croissant chips.

TikTok is a hub of cooking hacks and trends, so it's no wonder the concept of a flattened croissant chip rose to popularity on the app. Pan-frying croissants in butter and candying them in sugar results in a thin, crispy chip that makes the pastry taste new again! One TikTok creator showed viewers a quick and easy way to make croissant chips by melting butter in a pan, adding soy sauce, brown sugar, and maple syrup, then flattening the croissant until it crisped up.

This recipe satisfies cravings for a salty bite, and adding a sprinkle of furikake — as the creator did — provides complexity. While the TikToker's savory twist is a fun route for this snack, there are many other ways to mix up the flavors and textures.