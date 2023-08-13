The Best Cakes You'll Find At Chain Restaurants, Ranked

The term chain restaurant is slightly vague — it can incorporate many establishments that often differ in price point and service style. What they all have in common is the ability to deliver identical food items in different locations. The menu is usually the same, and this familiarity attracts us along with the idea that the products and the service are consistent, reliable, and relatively affordable. Though we sometimes tend to think less of them, the truth is that these establishments mostly deliver what they promise.

Unfortunately, chain restaurants are not big on desserts; they mostly rely on small, individual portions and simple combinations that can be pre-made or quickly assembled on the spot. The situation is especially dubious when it comes to cakes — you will not often see them on the menu. If they do make it to the list, they are often sad and disappointing.

Luckily, some chain restaurants do not ignore the sweet section and believe that well-made, consistent cakes can be a standard part of the menu. This list will guide you through the best options and show that chain restaurants can deliver elaborate, creative, and delicious cakes.