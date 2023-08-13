Best Chain Restaurant Salads Ranked

Salad may not be the first thing you think of ordering when you head out for a meal at your favorite local chain restaurant. But when it comes to maximizing fresh ingredients and engaging in some plant-forward dining, few eateries have better vegetable options than what you'll find in the salad section of the menu. The best chain restaurants make the most of the salad list by incorporating a variety of proteins and toppings that transform a simple plate of greens into a full-blown festival of flavor. There's no question we'd order these bountiful bites when our appetite cries out for something from the lusher side of the menu.

You might be committing a slew of mistakes when you make salad at home, but you can bet that some of the biggest restaurants on the block have selections that get the balance right. Which choices go beyond garden variety to give you something in a tastier shade of green? And which ones are more lackluster? We've ranked chain restaurant salads based on creativity, nutrition, and all-around appeal. These mixes may be heavy on the plant matter, but the best are anything but wilted. Take a look and see who has the grooviest salad in the patch.