Why Carrabba's Italian Grill May Be Making A Big Comeback In 2022

At the start of the COVID pandemic, the hustle and bustle of the restaurant scene went from a boisterous bevy of activity to almost an eerie silence. Tables sat empty and were replaced by to-go containers or even shuttered doors. While CNBC reported that the "National Restaurant Association suggests it will be a year or more before conditions return to normal," many of the once-favorite dining locales may never turn their lights on again. However, at Carrabba's Italian Grill, there might be an even brighter light at the end of their proverbial tunnel.

In 2019 FSR reported that Carraba's Italian Grill wants to be known as the "great neighborhood restaurant." While that sentiment sounds inviting, the impact on its bottom line depends not only on the customer experience but the value the menu offers. By focusing on factors including "superior food and service, delivery and other off-premises, family-geared initiatives," the company started the slow climb of improving its same-store sales percentages. And, now as restaurants re-emerge from the pandemic restrictions, it seems that an even greater path toward success is around the corner.