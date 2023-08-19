5-Ingredient Smoked Fish Dip Recipe

Welcome to the world of culinary simplicity, where flavor meets ease. Recipe developer Christina Musgrave brings us this 5-ingredient smoked fish dip. With just a few simple ingredients, you can effortlessly whip up this deceptively delicious dip for any occasion. Musgrave tells us, "This is great for entertaining or for a quick snack" served with crackers, making it an ideal appetizer for gatherings or cozy nights in.

Smoked fish, the star of this dish, infuses every creamy bite with a smoky aroma that transports you to the shoreside. Musgrave has balanced this handy pantry staple with creamy mayonnaise and tangy sour cream, ensuring a velvety texture that lingers on the palate. To add a kick of heat, there's a good amount of hot sauce included, as well as a small dash of Old Bay seasoning, which provides a spicy savoriness that complements the richness of the fish. Start now and get it done in half an hour — and that estimate includes your grocery run.