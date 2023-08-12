Costco's Fried Chicken Buckets Look Better Than Most Fast Food Alternatives

There are lots of deals to be had at warehouse giant Costco, but many shoppers seem to agree that Costco's cheap rotisserie chickens and its famous food court hot dogs are among the most convenient and affordable food items on offer at the store. Well, at least in the United States. But just over the northern border, Canadian customers have a different prepared food item at Costco that they can take home at the end of a tiring shopping trip without breaking the bank: fried chicken.

Introduced to Canadian stores at the end of 2016, the Costco food court's deep-fried chicken wings were originally sold in a pound or three-pound container. They now come in 10-piece or 30-piece servings, and are paired with hot sauce, barbecue sauce, and/or gravy for dipping. The wings have a thin coating, not a thick crunchy breading, and are fried fresh in the food court area. Though prices can vary depending on location, the cost of the 10-piece chicken wings at one Canadian Costco in 2022 was $8.99, and the 30-piece was $22.99 (converted to USD, that's $6.76 and $17.29 respectively). That's a lower price than many fast food chicken prices (an order of 10-piece wings at one LA-area Wingstop was going for $12.39 in August 2023). But how does Costco's fried chicken taste compared to fast food fried chicken?