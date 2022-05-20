Why Restaurants Are Struggling To Sell Chicken Wings Right Now
At the start of the pandemic, chicken wings underwent what some might call a cultural reset. What once was seen as an occasional appetizer became an everyday meal as people turned to cheap, reliable delivery food to eat from the comfort of their homes. Per Bloomberg, in the first quarter of 2020 sales at popular wing chain Wing Stop went up by nearly 31.9% percent. And it didn't take long for other eateries to take note of the craze. According to The Verge, restaurants that didn't previously sell wings suddenly added them to menus, and national wing sales between April 2020 and February 2021 increased by 10%.
A year later, the majority of restaurants in the U.S. have fully reopened. But according to The Washington Post, people aren't quite as wild about wings as they used to be. What happened? The short explanation is pretty straightforward: Wings became more expensive due to inflation. And we're not talking like a mere 10% or 20% more expensive. One restaurant owner told Bloomberg that an order of wings at their restaurant once sold for $13.95 pre-pandemic now sets customers back a whopping $27.95. That's more than a 100% price hike in less than three years.
Bloomberg noted that some restaurants initially tried to fix this by simply eating the loss (easier for bigger corporations) or cutting staff, but now, even that has become insufficient. In order for chicken wings to stay on the menu, the extra cost is placed on the customer.
Multiple factors are causing chicken prices to skyrocket
High gas prices have played a significant role in driving up the price of food at restaurants, with its effects being felt at every level of the supply chain. One farmer told WTVT in April that the price of feed for chickens in his area had gone up by nearly 20%, which resulted in them reducing the number of chickens on their farm. Take that one farmer and multiple it by thousands and add in the fact that an avian flu outbreak recently killed 22 million birds, and it means there are even fewer chickens (and wings) available, in turn driving up the price.
Of course, because these issues have affected the cost of chicken in general, one may still wonder why wings specifically are taking a hit. Bloomberg reported that people are still buying chicken at the store despite the price hikes. Equally important to consider is that increased gas prices not only affect the literal cost of chicken wings, but also the financial burden placed on the customers who have to drive to restaurants to get them. Since wings are commonly ordered as an appetizer rather than an entree, they're potentially less of a priority for consumers who are being more selective with what they buy. As economist Paul Aho put it in the Washington Post, "When gasoline prices get high people have less money to spend on wings at the bar on Saturday night."