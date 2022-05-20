Why Restaurants Are Struggling To Sell Chicken Wings Right Now

At the start of the pandemic, chicken wings underwent what some might call a cultural reset. What once was seen as an occasional appetizer became an everyday meal as people turned to cheap, reliable delivery food to eat from the comfort of their homes. Per Bloomberg, in the first quarter of 2020 sales at popular wing chain Wing Stop went up by nearly 31.9% percent. And it didn't take long for other eateries to take note of the craze. According to The Verge, restaurants that didn't previously sell wings suddenly added them to menus, and national wing sales between April 2020 and February 2021 increased by 10%.

A year later, the majority of restaurants in the U.S. have fully reopened. But according to The Washington Post, people aren't quite as wild about wings as they used to be. What happened? The short explanation is pretty straightforward: Wings became more expensive due to inflation. And we're not talking like a mere 10% or 20% more expensive. One restaurant owner told Bloomberg that an order of wings at their restaurant once sold for $13.95 pre-pandemic now sets customers back a whopping $27.95. That's more than a 100% price hike in less than three years.

Bloomberg noted that some restaurants initially tried to fix this by simply eating the loss (easier for bigger corporations) or cutting staff, but now, even that has become insufficient. In order for chicken wings to stay on the menu, the extra cost is placed on the customer.