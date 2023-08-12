The CELSIUS Flavor With 300 Milligrams Of Caffeine Has Us Shaking

With 300mg of caffeine, even TikTok users think Celsius energy drinks might be dangerous. Though increased awakeness and heightened energy levels provide an upside to the stimulant, side effects, such as nausea, headache, and chest pain may occur in frequent users. Though Celsius does contain a lot of healthful ingredients, many people question if the benefits outweigh the risks.

Celsius shouldn't pose any major health risks to healthy individuals who aren't easily affected by caffeine, as long as it's imbibed responsibly. Like anything, moderation is the key — doctors warn that anything above 400mg daily caffeine consumption could bring additional problems and more harmful side effects including increased heart and blood pressure. In addition, Celsius Heat contains sucralose, a sweeter that has also been linked with an increased risk of heart disease.

It's important to note that Celsius Heat is not for everybody, as made clear by a handful of Reddit users. During a workout, one individual experienced dizzy spells shortly after drinking the beverage. Another Redditer had positive feelings about the drink, but recommended spreading it out instead of downing it in one go. "300mg is a lot. My face would start to get hot," they said. If you have any health-related questions concerning energy drinks, including Celsius, it's always best to ask your doctor for a personal evaluation.