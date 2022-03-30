Why TikTok Thinks Celsius Energy Drinks Might Be Dangerous
Often thought of as a lifesaver for graveyard shift workers and college students, energy drinks have become increasingly popular among young people in the past decade. But according to PR Newswire, fitness-minded consumers in the US are also responsible for the highly-caffeinated beverage industry being as booming as it is, and it's easy to see why. According to The International Society of Sports Nutrition (ISSN), consuming energy drinks before a workout has been shown to boost performance and endurance while increasing mental focus and alertness (via Harvard School of Public Health).
One of the more popular energy drinks on the market among the fitness crowd right now is Celsius, a beverage that advertises itself as a pre-workout product due to claims that it can clinically boost metabolism. The brand also frames itself as better than its competition due to the use of "healthier" ingredients like green tea, ginger, and guarana, without any sugar, high-fructose corn syrup, or additives like aspartame.
However, just because something is made with naturally-derived ingredients doesn't automatically mean it's a good idea to drink it every day. One TikToker by the name of Nick Errante learned this the hard way. In a video shared to the platform this week, the user revealed that he may have mistakenly overestimated how "healthy" his regular Celsius habit was.
Some TikTokers are experiencing some scary side effects
The TikTok begins with Errante in the gym taking a mirror selfie. The image is overlaid with text: "Me drinking Celsius before every workout for the last 2 years thinking I'm healthy." Then, it cuts to the user standing in what appears to be a doctor's office, with electrocardiogram cables strapped to his chest. Though Errante didn't clarify exactly how much of the energy drink he was consuming or what specific symptoms he experienced, it's clear from the photo they must have been at least substantial enough to warrant a doctor's visit.
In less than a day, the video has been viewed 1.2 million times, with many finding the story particularly unsettling. In the comments, several users shared they, too, had experienced concerning side effects from drinking Celsius, and Errante's video had only magnified their fears. "Literally kept waking up in the middle of the night w heart palpitations and my anxiety had never been higher" wrote one user. "No bc I drink one every day and my heart been feeling weird (((" lamented another. Another preferred to go into denial about what they had seen, writing, "*Pretends to not see this and scrolls*".
Negative symptoms may be related to excessive caffeine consumption
Considering Celsius beverages don't contain many concerning ingredients, Errante's symptoms may have been caused by excessive caffeine consumption. Celsius contains 300 milligrams of caffeine per can, which is more than three times that of a cup of regular coffee or green tea, and more than twice that of a Red Bull.
As Registered Dietitian Brenda Braslow told Mashed, regularly consuming high doses of caffeine may increase the likelihood of experiencing scary side effects like a spike in blood pressure and an erratic heart rate. Per Current Sports Medicine Reports, sometimes all it takes is a little over 400 milligrams of caffeine per day to experience symptoms. Plus, consuming caffeine and guarana together may enhance their stimulant effects. And what do Celsius drinks happen to contain? Both of those ingredients!
Despite these risks, it seems some people aren't ready to give up their Celsius just yet. Not even Errante, who captioned the video "still might drink it tho." Of course, not everyone seems to be experiencing the negative effects. "I drink a Celsius everyday & I went to a cardiologist, did an EKG, stress echo, etc. & I'm fine lol y'all good don't worry," remarked one user in the comments.
Of course, everyone is different, and if you're experiencing any odd symptoms after drinking a Celsisus — or any energy drink for that matter — you should visit a doctor as soon as possible.