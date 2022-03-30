Why TikTok Thinks Celsius Energy Drinks Might Be Dangerous

Often thought of as a lifesaver for graveyard shift workers and college students, energy drinks have become increasingly popular among young people in the past decade. But according to PR Newswire, fitness-minded consumers in the US are also responsible for the highly-caffeinated beverage industry being as booming as it is, and it's easy to see why. According to The International Society of Sports Nutrition (ISSN), consuming energy drinks before a workout has been shown to boost performance and endurance while increasing mental focus and alertness (via Harvard School of Public Health).

One of the more popular energy drinks on the market among the fitness crowd right now is Celsius, a beverage that advertises itself as a pre-workout product due to claims that it can clinically boost metabolism. The brand also frames itself as better than its competition due to the use of "healthier" ingredients like green tea, ginger, and guarana, without any sugar, high-fructose corn syrup, or additives like aspartame.

However, just because something is made with naturally-derived ingredients doesn't automatically mean it's a good idea to drink it every day. One TikToker by the name of Nick Errante learned this the hard way. In a video shared to the platform this week, the user revealed that he may have mistakenly overestimated how "healthy" his regular Celsius habit was.