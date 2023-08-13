Old Fashioned Soda Brands You Can Still Buy Today

While annual soda consumption in the U.S. has declined from 49.7 gallons per capita in 2000 to 43.1 gallons in 2022, we remain a nation of carbonated drink lovers (via IBIS World). The American love affair with fizzy beverages dates back to the 18th century when Schweppes started selling carbonated mineral water. It wasn't until the second part of the 19th century, however, that soda as we know it today started taking shape, with the first drink variations often marketed as medicinal tonics.

While some of the oldest soda brands, including Schweppes, Coca-Cola, and Pepsi, remain the world's most popular, there are plenty of lesser-known classic soft drinks with legions of devotees. These brands may not have the same global recognition as the industry giants, but they have managed to carve out their own niches and loyal customer bases. These old-school beverages offer a sense of nostalgia and a unique taste that appeals to consumers seeking something different from what the mainstream has on offer. Whether it's a connection to their hometowns, family traditions, or simply a preference for a distinct flavor, these retro sodas continue to thrive.

Ready for a fizzy blast from the past? Check out our list of old-fashioned soda brands you can still buy today.