The Untold History Of Moxie

Described as "an acquired taste" and "distinctively different," Moxie isn't your average sugary-sweet pop. The soft drink's unique herbal, slightly bitter flavor stems from gentian root, a botanical typically used to make cocktail bitters, such as Regan's and Angostura. At one stage, Moxie's advertising tagline was even "Learn to Drink Moxie." Perhaps Rebecca Orchant from HuffPost summed up Moxie's taste best when she called it polarizing, adding, "Moxie lovers are just slightly less effusive than Moxie haters. We're pretty sure we've never met anyone who thinks this oddly bittersweet soda is 'just okay.'"

Invented in 1876, Moxie was the first mass-produced soft drink in the U.S. In fact, the beverage predates Coca-Cola by a decade and, at one point, even surpassed the iconic beverage in sales. Moxie's popularity declined during the Great Depression after the company drastically scaled down advertising. Meanwhile, Coca-Cola took the opposite trajectory and flourished.

Today, Moxie still enjoys a loyal following in New England where it's the official soft drink of the state of Maine, but lacks the same level of recognition in other regions of the country. The soda brand manages to sell approximately one million cases annually, which pales in comparison to Coca-Cola's billions of cases sold worldwide. Interestingly, in 2018, the Coca-Cola Company acquired Moxie with the intention of introducing it to a broader audience.

Ready to find out more about the fascinating history of this long-lived pop brand? Let's delve in.