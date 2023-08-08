Why Fast Food Chains Are Being Sued For False Advertising

Where's the beef? It's been a known fact in the fast food industry for years that menu items often look better in the ads than they do at the drive-thru window. But now it's getting fast food chains in legal hot water, with multiple restaurants slapped with false advertisement lawsuits. In fact, according to QSR, there have been more than 200 class action lawsuits between 2020 and 2022. In comparison, there were only around 50 in 2011. So it begs the question, why exactly are companies getting in trouble now?

There are several reasons for the rise of false advertisement lawsuits. For one, we live in an increasingly digital age where consumers are not only aware of ad tactics but also have the ability to critique and discuss them online. With access to the World Wide Web, it's increasingly easy to double-check and fact-check ingredients on menu items. Such was the case of one consumer who sued Subway after discovering evidence that its tuna subs may not contain 100% tuna.

Beyond just online discourse, there also seem to be certain law firms waging war with the fast food industry in hopes of scoring a win. For instance, one firm filed a lawsuit against Burger King and pending lawsuits against McDonald's and Wendy's over their burger sizes. More recently, it also chose to represent one customer accusing Taco Bell's items of not being up to snuff when compared to its advertisement (via Reuters). But why?