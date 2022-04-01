Burger King Is Being Sued Over Its Sandwiches. Here's Why

When the Whopper Melt launched earlier this month, it initially received a royal welcome from Burger King's fanbase. The Takeout heralded the menu item as the replacement for the chain's iconic Whopper burger. That was three weeks ago.

Now, as The Seattle Times reports, consumers have filed a class action lawsuit against Burger King that states the advertising materials put out by the company overstate the size of its items — including the Whopper Melt. The suit argues that people have "suffered financial damages" because it was the size of the portrayed food that convinced them Burger King was a good deal. According to the suit, it wasn't always this way, but BK ads in the past few years depict burgers that have "increased in size by approximately 35%," while "the amount of beef" shown in said burger ads "increased by more than 100%."

While it will be a while until the lawsuit concludes, it does seem to genuinely reflect the feelings of some Burger King customers. "Super small, deceptive advertising, untoasted bun, unmelted cheese, costs more than 2 Whoppers," one Twitter user exclaimed about the the Whopper Melt. Another had a similar critique: "I ordered thinking because it is called Whopper it would be the size too. I was so disappointed."