Why Andrew Zimmern Refuses To Make Croissants

Chef Andrew Zimmern is a culinary figure who reached celebrity status for trying one unusual concoction after another on Travel Channel's "Bizarre Foods." Boasting an arsenal of try-at-home-worthy recipes, knife skills worth teaching, and relationships with industry titans like the Shake Shack founders (for whom he issues sentimental happy birthday wishes via Twitter), Zimmern has gained significant stature in the world of food.

But even with all that larger-than-life living, there is at least one very mainstream food Zimmern avoids making: the croissant. "The entire world of laminated pastry is something," he said in response to a viewer question on a recent YouTube channel "Ask Me Anything." "I don't do because it frustrates the sh** outta me."

He's not alone. Many of his peers in the highest chef echelons agree that making a great croissant is tough. Martha Stewart warned her YouTube audience in 2021 that the process is complicated and time consuming. Author and self-appointed baking fairy godmother Claire Saffitz told her YouTube audience around the same time that croissants are so tricky that despite her many notable career accomplishments, one of her greatest thrills is — you guessed it — successfully pulling out a sheet of perfectly golden, puffy, "gorgeous" (as she called them) croissants from the oven.

Here's a rundown on why croissants have such a reputation for being hard on even the best pastry chefs. Not surprisingly, it's the same reason a well-executed croissant tastes so good.