Unique Features That Separate Aldi From Other Grocery Stores

Once you spend some time in an Aldi store, you might start to notice that Aldi employees aren't quite the same as employees you see at other supermarkets. First, there aren't as many of them to go around. Depending on the size of the Aldi store, there may be only three or four employees on any given shift. Because of the lack of helping hands, those employees take on multiple roles, including stockers, cashiers, and cleaners.

For this reason, Aldi employees are pretty much always busy. Aldi employees are some of the most efficient workers in the industry, which aligns with Aldi's mission to make its stores efficient, affordable, and convenient for customers. By reducing the number of employees needed, it lowers costs for Aldi, which lowers costs for you. Plus, employees are timed per transaction, according to Redditors.

Therefore, when you're ready to check out, don't expect things to go slow. You'll quickly see that your cashier expects you to be swift when lining up your items on the conveyor belt and using your card to pay. This way, they can help more customers in a shorter amount of time and get back to their other tasks. It might take a few visits to get the hang of speedy Aldi checkouts, but you'll grow to appreciate it.