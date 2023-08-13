How Breakfast Became A Massive Fast Food Hit

Fast food breakfast has become a ubiquitous part of modern-day routines, offering a convenient, affordable, and tasty meal option for those on the go. The journey to its acclaim has been long and fascinating, and the factors contributing to its widespread success have made a giant impact on the industry's fortune throughout history.

The concept of fast food breakfast dates back to the early 1970s, when pioneering chains experimented with new items that catered to early risers and travelers. McDonald's soon introduced the Egg McMuffin, the iconic savory sandwich featuring an egg, Canadian bacon, and melted American cheese on a toasted English muffin. Despite initial skepticism, favor for the protein-rich, handheld delight skyrocketed.

As a result, competing fast food chains followed suit and began testing simple and convenient breakfast dishes. Throughout the '80s and '90s, the popularity of fast food breakfasts continued to rise. Burger King, Wendy's, Taco Bell, and others jumped on the breakfast bandwagon, adding a range of morning fare to their menus.