Why You Should Be Using Lemon Extract For Flavorful Salad Dressing

Salads have moved far beyond their reputation as flavorless rabbit food. Even home cooks have learned that one of the keys to really enjoying salad is not so much in the produce or just adding chicken breast to make it tolerable, but whipping up a delicious, homemade dressing. Ditching the pre-bottled, shelf-stable stuff is the first step, but your salad experimentation shouldn't stop there. To make your next salad dressing over-the-top delicious, try adding lemon extract into the mix.

The basic components of any salad dressing or vinaigrette are fat, with olive oil being the most common, and acid. The acid can come from many elements, such as vinegar, wine, and of course, citrus, like lemons. But sometimes, just squeezing lemon juice into a dressing doesn't give the same oomph you might expect. That's because a lot of that tangy flavor isn't in the juice, but rather the peel. And that's where lemon extract comes in. Lemon extract is a highly concentrated, sour solution made from soaking lemon peels in alcohol, similar to the process for vanilla extract. This citrusy tincture packs a ton of flavor in each drop, and won't dilute your dressing the same way a juiced lemon might.