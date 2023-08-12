The Most Useful Ways To Use Leftover Fruit Peels

When it comes to fruit, it's easy to forget that peels actually have a use. After all, peels typically don't taste good on their own and, as such, are usually tossed in the trash without much of an afterthought. But what if we told you there are useful and potentially health-boosting ways to put mundane fruit peels to use that you've probably never even heard of?

That's right! Those fruit peels you're throwing away may actually improve your life in more ways than one. In fact, we've come up with 15 truly amazing ways you can use fruit peels that will undoubtedly dissuade you from ever tossing them out again. From easier cleaning experiences to making simple and yummy recipes, we promise you'll find several ways to put those peels to good use. So, without further ado, let's get started on our very best tips for making use of leftover fruit peels.